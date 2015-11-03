10 Xperia Z5 tips and tricks

The Xperia Z5 (along with the Xperia Z5 Compact and Xperia Z5 Premium) is Sony's first smartphone that allows you to unlock it with your fingerprint.

The fingerprint scanner itself is built into the power button on the right-hand side of the device.

Before you can use your fingerprint to unlock it you'll need to configure the Xperia Z5. To do this, open the apps drawer and tap Settings. Scroll down to Security and select it, then tap on Fingerprint Manager.

This will start the process of scanning in your fingerprints. You'll need to add a PIN or password if you haven't already, as well as select the apps and information to be displayed on the lock screen.

You'll then be asked to place your finger gently on the power button – but don't use too much force or you'll turn off the screen! Once you feel a vibration lift your finger, then put it back on the sensor until you feel the vibration again.

You'll need to repeat this a number of times to register your fingerprint, and it's a good idea to slightly move your finger occasionally so that the sensor registers a different part of your fingerprint, making the registering process more accurate.

Once that's done you're able to use your fingerprint to unlock your Xperia Z5. If you often let someone you trust use your Xperia Z5 then you can register their fingerprint as well by tapping Register fingerprint.