MLB live stream: how to watch 2019 baseball playoffs online from anywhere

So we're down to the last eight - the 2019 Major League Baseball postseason is here and the playoffs will be fought to see who will advance to the World Series later this month. The great news is that you can find out how to live stream MLB action here.

Last season, the Boston Red Sox faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 114th edition of the World Series. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers by winning four out of seven games - but there's no Red Sox presence in the 2019 MLB playoffs and so the Dodgers will really fancy their chances of winning their first big one since 1988. The awesome Houston Astros will have something to say about that however - their trio of starting pitchers (Cole, Verlander and Greinke) powered them to the regular season's finest record, going 107-55 on their way to the playoffs.

The Yankees of New York are seeking their first World Series berth for 10 years, and this will be Aaron Judge's chance to show off his skills on the biggest stage. The Braves, Cardinals, Nationals, Rays and Twins make up the octet, with any one of them looking like they could bring home the title.

TechRadar has put together this handy MLB live stream guide so that you don't miss a single playoffs pitch. Whoever you're cheering on, we’ll help you find a way to watch your favorite franchise play whether that be on your television, streaming devices or even on your smartphone. Keep reading and we’ll show you exactly how to live stream MLB from anywhere in the world so that you don’t miss a single pitch this season.

How to stream MLB online in the US

If you’re a die hard baseball fan, then you’ve probably heard of MLB.TV, the MLB’s own streaming service that lets you follow your favorite team, or even multiple teams, all season from spring training all the way to the postseason. For the playoffs, it offers a full Postseason Pass for the reasonable sum of $24.99. You won’t miss a second of the action either as every game is streamed at 60fps and there are even multiple audio options available including Spanish language commentary, the home or away team’s radio broadcast and even the ballpark’s natural sounds. MLB.TV also supports all of the most popular streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Android and iOS so you’ll never miss a game no matter where you are.

How to watch MLB on cable TV in the US

If you already pay for a cable subscription, then you might as well put it to use to watch some baseball. However, you will likely be changing the channel quite a lot as the network showing each game chops and changes with pretty much every game.

Our best tip...head over to the MLB.com website where it lists exactly who is showing which game. It's all being shared out between TBS, Fox and the MLB Network.

Got all that, but would rather know your options for watching MLB online via a sports streaming service as a cord cutter? Keep scrolling down, to discover your choices.

Stream MLB playoffs live from outside the US

If there is no official broadcast option in your country or a game is not playing locally on MLB.TV due to an MLB blackout, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPN providers currently available:

Other ways to watch MLB online

MLB.TV won't be for everyone. If you want a paid option that includes other television and sports, then going for a more all-encompassing plan might be better for you. Below are some other options to consider.

But remember that the same applies if you're trying to watch the your home team play locally during a blackout game - you'll need a VPN to do so, so check out how to do that above.

MLB streaming for cord cutters

Sling TV $25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. Hulu with Live TV $45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network.

$45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network. DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

$19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. YouTube TV $40 per month - YouTube TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Google’s service includes all of the networks that carry national baseball broadcasts though you’ll have to check out its welcome page to see which local networks and regional sports networks are available in your area.

How to watch MLB in the UK

UK baseball fans will be able to watch this season’s games on BT Sport which is included in BT’s TV bundles. If you aren’t a BT Sport subscriber, you can sign up for the BT Sport app for £10 a month with the first three months free or subscribe via Sky TV or TalkTalk TV for £29.99 a month.

If BT Sport’s monthly prices are too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK.

How to watch MLB in Canada

If you’re looking to watch the Toronto Blue Jays or even your favorite US baseball team, there are a number of ways to watch MLB in Canada. Baseball fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch games on Sportsnet , TVA Sports , TSN and RDS .

Don’t want to pay for a premium cable subscription just to watch baseball, don’t worry as MLB.TV is available in Canada (with no blackouts).