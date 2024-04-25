French Open 2024 — live stream tennis from Roland Garros, schedule, seeds

From Novak Djokovic's travails to the unlikely dawn of the era of Danielle Collins in her final season on tour, 2024 has served up a sensational series of curveballs in tennis. Will the theme continue at Roland Garros, or will what tends to be the most coherent of tennis' slams restore a sense of normality? Here's where to watch French Open live streams online for FREE – from anywhere.

None of the likeliest names in the men's draw are inspiring a great deal of confidence. Djokovic is so out of sorts that he's parted ways with Goran Ivanisevic and is yet to win a title in 2024, Carlos Alcaraz's clay season has been disrupted by an arm injury, and 14-time champion Rafael Nadal has barely played in two years.

Lucky for us, the players ready to fill the void are superb. Jannik Sinner won his first slam in January, Casper Ruud has made two French Open finals, and Daniil Medvedev is now a consistent force in the majors. Even Stefanos Tsitsipas picked up a title on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Having won three of the past four French Opens, Iga Swiatek on clay is the closest thing to a foregone conclusion in tennis right now. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have shown promise on the dust, but not consistently so, while injuries have again curtailed Karolina Muchova's progress. The women's draw is ripe for an underdog tale in the vein of Barbora Krejcikova or Emma Raducanu, and what a story it would be if Collins delivered it.

How to watch French Open 2024 for free

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch French Open 2024 on Channel 9 and 9Gem. Play typically gets underway at 8pm AEST, with the night sessions starting at 4.15am. Viewers can fire up a FREE French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch French Open on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch French Open tennis but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream French Open from anywhere

How to watch French Open in the US

Coverage of the 2024 French Open is shared between Peacock TV, NBC and Tennis Channel in the US. Play typically gets underway at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, with the later sessions starting at 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT. How to watch 2024 French Open without cable: Peacock plans start from just $5.99 a month, with Peacock Premium Plus available for $11.99 a month if you want to go ad-free. You'll save an extra 17% by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock gets you loads of other great content, like Premier League soccer and every big WWE event.

OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBC in its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Tennis Channel is available via an $11 per month add-on.

Another over-the-top streaming service that carries NBC and Tennis Channel is FuboTV. It's a more extensive cable replacement, and includes more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial, though you'll need the sports add-on or a pricier plan to get Tennis Channel.

Alternatively, a subscription to the Tennis Channel Plus streaming service costs $109.99 per year.

If you subscribe to Peacock, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch French Open in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. Play typically gets underway at 11am BST each morning, with the night sessions starting at 7.15pm. If you're an Australian away from home, use a VPN to watch the French Open free on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch French Open in Canada

In Canada, you can watch French Open 2024 on TSN. Play typically gets underway at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, with the night sessions starting at 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the French Open free on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch French Open in New Zealand

In New Zealand, live French Open coverage is being provided by Sky Sport. Play typically begins at 10pm NZST each evening, with the late sessions starting at 6.15am each morning. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

French Open schedule 2024

Sunday, May 26

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, May 27

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, May 28

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, May 29

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, May 30

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Friday, May 31

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, June 1

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Sunday, June 2

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, June 3

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, June 4

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, June 5

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, June 6

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Friday, June 7

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, June 8

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, June 9

Final - Men's Singles

French Open 2024 seeds

The 2024 French Open seeds and draw will be announced a few days ahead of the tournament.