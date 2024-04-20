How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024: live stream men's cycling online from anywhere

The 2024 UCI World Tour returns to Belgium this weekend, with the gruelling roads of the Ardennes facing the planet's best riders. They don't come much tougher than La Doyenne – 'The Old Lady' – the oldest of the classic Monuments races. Here's where to watch 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège live streams online for free – and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

It's a real pity that 24-year-old Belgian Remco Evenepoel has been denied the chance to become only the fifth man in La Doyenne's 132-year history to win it three times in a row. The current number one-ranked rider broke a collarbone in a crash a fortnight ago and is hoping to get fit enough to make his Tour de France debut and Olympic Games later in the year.

That leaves the door open for 2021 winner Tadej Pogačar to return to the top of the podium. Pogi Star is in strong form this season, already tasting victory at at the Strade Bianche and Volta a Catalunya. Most likely to test him is Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, who took a second successive Paris–Roubaix earlier in the month and has looked impressive throughout the 2024 World Tour so far.

Pogačar, van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Simon Yates and the rest of the elite field will have to navigate the infamously arduous 259km route, taking on some climbs – Col du Rosier, Cote de Desine and the Cote de la Redoute – that wouldn't look out of place in the most mountainous Tour de France stages.

Below is our guide to where to watch today's 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège – including any FREE streams.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for FREE

Cycling fans rejoice! The Liège-Bastogne-Liège is completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

Australia – SBS on Demand (FREE)

Italy – Rai Sport (FREE)

Belgium – RTBF (FREE)

France – France TV Sport (FREE)

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège but are away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live streams from anywhere.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, Private Internet Access is an excellent choice.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so if you're from Australia, just head to SBS on Demand and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024: live stream FREE in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free on SBS Viceland. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. The race is scheduled to start at 7.15pm AEST on Sunday evening, and SBS Viceland's coverage begins at 8.30pm. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in the US without cable

In the US, the 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège is being shown live on streaming service Peacock TV and CNBC on TV. Coverage starts at 5.35am ET on Peacock, and continues there and on CNBC from 7.30am ET. Peacock costs just $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial. Specialist cycling streaming service FloBikes is also set to show the UCI event action, with pricing from $29.99 a month. If you subscribe to Peacock, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate PIA as the among the best.

