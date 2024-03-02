How to watch Strade Bianche 2024: live stream men's cycling online

The 2024 Strade Bianche runs over 200km for the first time ever. Amongst the favourites are reigning champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but who will lead the peloton into Siena's Piazza del Campo? Here's where to watch Strade Bianche live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Pogačar is used to beginning his season in victorious fashion, but this is a late start by his standards, and as such, he's likely to be rustier than the competition. The Slovenian last competed in early October, and though he won the 2022 edition of the Strade Bianche, that race had a very different complexion.

The 2024 route spans 215km and takes in 15 gravel sectors, both major steps up. Whether the tweaks result in a greater spectacle remains to be seen, but the risk of misadventure has definitely gone up a notch, with Tuscany's pristine gravel prone to administering a race-breaking sting to unfortunate riders.

Below is our guide to where to watch the 2024 Strade Bianche – including any FREE streams.

How to watch Strade Bianche for FREE

One of the best things about the Strade Bianche is that it's completely FREE to watch in many around the world. For example:

Australia – SBS on Demand

Italy – Rai Sport

France – L'Equipe

Belgium – Sporza

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Strade Bianche live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch the 2024 Strade Bianche from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Strade Bianche but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Strade Bianche live streams from anywhere.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more.

How to watch Strade Bianche 2024: live stream FREE in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2024 Strade Bianche for free on SBS. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch a Strade Bianche live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 Strade Bianche comes courtesy of Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. The men's race is set to begin at 10.10am GMT on Saturday morning, with live coverage getting underway at 10.30am. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the Strade Bianchi free on SBS on Demand from abroad.

Strade Bianche live stream in the US without cable

The demise of GCN+ means it's time to get familiar with B/R Sports on Max, which has replaced the dedicated cycling streamer. The 2024 Strade Bianche starts at 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning, though Max's coverage picks up at 8am ET / 5am PT. A subscription to B/R Sports on Max costs $9.99 per month on top of Max. However, for a limited time only, it's available to use for FREE, so long as you already subscribe to Max. There are three Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to save up to 20% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $99.99 for the ad-supported plan, $149.99 for the ad-free option, or $199.99 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

How to watch the 2024 Strade Bianche: live stream cycling in Canada