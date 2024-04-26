Thomas & Uber Cup live stream 2024: how to watch badminton FREE online
Can South Korea or Japan frustrate China on their home turf?
Two years on, India and South Korea's respective Thomas and Uber Cup triumphs in 2022 are still difficult to fathom, but every action provokes a reaction. Hosts China have won the Uber Cup every time the tournament has been staged on home soil, and while India's Thomas Cup team is identical on paper, its component parts have had a tough time of things. Here's where to watch Thomas & Uber Cup live streams online for free – from anywhere.
|Date : Saturday, April 27 – Sunday, May 5
|FREE streams: JioCinema (IND) | YouTube (RoW)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
South Korea's hopes of retaining the iconic Uber Cup trophy largely rest on An Se-Young, whose right knee has been troubling her since October. The Chinese team is simply rock-solid in all departments, while Japan, spearheaded by Akane Yamaguchi, are measuring up as the best of the rest. 17-year-old Tomoka Miyazaki in particular will be worth keeping an eye out for on her Uber Cup debut.
The Thomas Cup looks wide open. HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, the faces of India's jaw-dropping run to the title in Bangkok, have fallen on tough times of late, though the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty looks near-unbeatable. Kento Momota, who's set to retire this year at the age of just 29 as a result of the devastating car crash he was involved in four years ago, is hoping to go out in style for Japan, while Indonesian youngster Alwi Farhan has been tipped for big things.
Follow our guide to watch a Thomas & Uber Cup live stream from all over the world – including FREE options. We’ve also listed the Thomas & Uber Cup schedule further down the page.
How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup for free
If the Thomas & Uber Cup isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster where you live, there's a good chance the tournament is being live streamed for free on the BWF TV YouTube channel instead.
Just bear in mind that access will likely be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local networks (places like the UK and India).
If you're abroad and want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube, you'll need a good VPN. Otherwise, you'll be limited to the highlights.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch the 2024 Thomas & Uber Cup but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to live stream badminton from anywhere
How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup in the UK
TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for badminton in the UK, and it will show all of the Thomas & Uber Cup action live.
You can also tune in via a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, which grants you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup for free in India
In India, every game of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE.
Note that JioCinema will ask you to supply an Indian phone number in order to watch.
Away from India during the tournament? You can still tune in to your normal free badminton live stream using a good VPN – it's really easy!
How to watch a Thomas & Uber Cup live stream in China
Badminton fans based in China can tune into the 2024 Thomas & Uber Cup on Youku.
If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the badminton wherever you are.
2024 Thomas & Uber Cup schedule
Thomas Cup schedule
(All times BST)
Saturday, April 27
1.30am – Malaysia vs Hong Kong
1.30am – South Korea vs Canada
6am – China vs Australia
6am – Denmark vs Algeria
11am – Indonesia vs England
11am – India vs Thailand
Sunday, April 28
1.30am – Japan vs Czech Republic
6am – Denmark vs Hong Kong
6am – Taipei vs Germany
6am – South Korea vs Australia
11am – China vs Canada
11am – Malaysia vs Algeria
Monday, April 29
2.30am – Indonesia vs Thailand
2.30am – India vs England
10am – Japan vs Germany
10am – Taipei vs Czech Republic
Tuesday, April 30
2.30am – Canada vs Australia
2.30am – Hong Kong vs Algeria
10am – China vs South Korea
10am – Denmark vs Malaysia
Wednesday, April 1
10am – Indonesia vs India
10am – Japan vs Taipei
10am – Thailand vs England
10am – Germany vs Czech Republic
Thursday, April 2 – Quarter-finals
Play from 10am
Friday, April 3 – Semi-finals
Play from 10am
Sunday, April 5 – Final
Play from 11am
Uber Cup schedule
(All times BST)
Saturday, April 27
1.30am – China vs Singapore
1.30am – Japan vs Uganda
6am – Indonesia vs Hong Kong
6am – India vs Canada
11am – South Korea vs Mexico
11am – Denmark vs USA
Sunday, April 28
1.30am – Taipei vs Malaysia
1.30am – India vs Singapore
1.30am – Thailand vs Australia
6am – China vs Canada
11am – Denmark vs Mexico
11am – South Korea vs USA
Monday, April 29
2.30am – Japan vs Hong Kong
2.30am – Taipei vs Australia
10am – Thailand vs Malaysia
10am – Indonesia vs Uganda
Tuesday, April 30
2.30am – China vs India
2.30am – South Korea vs Denmark
10am – Canada vs Singapore
10am – USA vs Mexico
Wednesday, April 1
2.30am – Japan vs Indonesia
2.30am – Thailand vs Taipei
2.30am – Malaysia vs Australia
2.30am – Hong Kong vs Uganda
Thursday, April 2 – Quarter-finals
Play from 2.30am
Friday, April 3 – Semi-finals
Play from 2.30am
Sunday, April 5 – Final
Play from 2.30am
