Thomas & Uber Cup live stream 2024: how to watch badminton FREE online

South Korea will be out to retain their Uber Cup title in Chengdu.

Two years on, India and South Korea's respective Thomas and Uber Cup triumphs in 2022 are still difficult to fathom, but every action provokes a reaction. Hosts China have won the Uber Cup every time the tournament has been staged on home soil, and while India's Thomas Cup team is identical on paper, its component parts have had a tough time of things. Here's where to watch Thomas & Uber Cup live streams online for free – from anywhere.

South Korea's hopes of retaining the iconic Uber Cup trophy largely rest on An Se-Young, whose right knee has been troubling her since October. The Chinese team is simply rock-solid in all departments, while Japan, spearheaded by Akane Yamaguchi, are measuring up as the best of the rest. 17-year-old Tomoka Miyazaki in particular will be worth keeping an eye out for on her Uber Cup debut.

The Thomas Cup looks wide open. HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, the faces of India's jaw-dropping run to the title in Bangkok, have fallen on tough times of late, though the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty looks near-unbeatable. Kento Momota, who's set to retire this year at the age of just 29 as a result of the devastating car crash he was involved in four years ago, is hoping to go out in style for Japan, while Indonesian youngster Alwi Farhan has been tipped for big things.

Follow our guide to watch a Thomas & Uber Cup live stream from all over the world – including FREE options. We’ve also listed the Thomas & Uber Cup schedule further down the page.

How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup for free

If the Thomas & Uber Cup isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster where you live, there's a good chance the tournament is being live streamed for free on the BWF TV YouTube channel instead. Just bear in mind that access will likely be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local networks (places like the UK and India). If you're abroad and want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube, you'll need a good VPN. Otherwise, you'll be limited to the highlights.

How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup in the UK

TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for badminton in the UK, and it will show all of the Thomas & Uber Cup action live. You can also tune in via a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, which grants you access to 30 days of TNT Sports. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup for free in India

In India, every game of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE. Note that JioCinema will ask you to supply an Indian phone number in order to watch. Away from India during the tournament? You can still tune in to your normal free badminton live stream using a good VPN – it's really easy!

How to watch a Thomas & Uber Cup live stream in China

Badminton fans based in China can tune into the 2024 Thomas & Uber Cup on Youku.

If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the badminton wherever you are.

2024 Thomas & Uber Cup schedule

Thomas Cup schedule

(All times BST)

Saturday, April 27

1.30am – Malaysia vs Hong Kong

1.30am – South Korea vs Canada

6am – China vs Australia

6am – Denmark vs Algeria

11am – Indonesia vs England

11am – India vs Thailand

Sunday, April 28

1.30am – Japan vs Czech Republic

6am – Denmark vs Hong Kong

6am – Taipei vs Germany

6am – South Korea vs Australia

11am – China vs Canada

11am – Malaysia vs Algeria

Monday, April 29

2.30am – Indonesia vs Thailand

2.30am – India vs England

10am – Japan vs Germany

10am – Taipei vs Czech Republic

Tuesday, April 30

2.30am – Canada vs Australia

2.30am – Hong Kong vs Algeria

10am – China vs South Korea

10am – Denmark vs Malaysia

Wednesday, April 1

10am – Indonesia vs India

10am – Japan vs Taipei

10am – Thailand vs England

10am – Germany vs Czech Republic

Thursday, April 2 – Quarter-finals

Play from 10am

Friday, April 3 – Semi-finals

Play from 10am

Sunday, April 5 – Final

Play from 11am

Uber Cup schedule

(All times BST)

Saturday, April 27

1.30am – China vs Singapore

1.30am – Japan vs Uganda

6am – Indonesia vs Hong Kong

6am – India vs Canada

11am – South Korea vs Mexico

11am – Denmark vs USA

Sunday, April 28

1.30am – Taipei vs Malaysia

1.30am – India vs Singapore

1.30am – Thailand vs Australia

6am – China vs Canada

11am – Denmark vs Mexico

11am – South Korea vs USA

Monday, April 29

2.30am – Japan vs Hong Kong

2.30am – Taipei vs Australia

10am – Thailand vs Malaysia

10am – Indonesia vs Uganda

Tuesday, April 30

2.30am – China vs India

2.30am – South Korea vs Denmark

10am – Canada vs Singapore

10am – USA vs Mexico

Wednesday, April 1

2.30am – Japan vs Indonesia

2.30am – Thailand vs Taipei

2.30am – Malaysia vs Australia

2.30am – Hong Kong vs Uganda

Thursday, April 2 – Quarter-finals

Play from 2.30am

Friday, April 3 – Semi-finals

Play from 2.30am

Sunday, April 5 – Final

Play from 2.30am