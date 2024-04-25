NFL Draft 2024: live stream the Annual Player Selection online from anywhere

It's only been two-and-a-half-months since the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the San Francisco 49ers in a modern classic of a Super Bowl, but to NFL devotees it feels like an eternity. Thankfully, this year's NFL Draft takes place this week to give fans a small taste of the gridiron, as the 32 teams get to bolster their rosters ahead of the regular season which starts on September 5. Read on as we explain how to get a 2024 NFL Draft live stream online no matter where you are in the world – and for free.

This season's Annual Player Selection Meeting (to give it its official name) takes place over three days in Detroit, and it's the Chicago Bears who'll make the first pick this time around. Any eagle-eyed fans wondering why the Carolina Panthers don't have that dubious honor after their horrible 2-15 record in 2023? Their wretched luck continues, having given the Bears their Round 1 pick as part of the trade that saw DJ Moore leave the franchise.

Although wide receiver Malik Nabers is the top-rated rookie heading into Round 1 on Thursday, it's widely expected that former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will be the man heading to Soldier Field with the Bears looking to bring a generational QB into their ranks.

The list of hottest prospects (you can see the top 20 at the bottom of this article), is top loaded with wide receivers. 6'3" Ohio State product Marvin Harrison Jr has been breaking records since his freshman year, while Rome Odunze's 1,428 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns helped the Washington Huskies to a 14-0 season and National Championship game.

Teams looking for a tight end who can really handle the football will be eager to seek out the services of Brock Bowers. And Alabama trio Dallas Turner, JC Latham and Terrion Arnold are also likely to be picked up on Thursday.

The 2024 NFL season starts here, so make sure that you don't miss a pick. Whichever franchise you root for, follow our guide on how to watch an NFL Draft 2024 live stream wherever you are on the planet.

NFL Draft 2024 schedule

Round 1 – Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (1am BST / 10am AEST Fri)

– Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (1am BST / 10am AEST Fri) Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 26 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT (12am BST / 9am AEST Sat)

– Friday, April 26 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT (12am BST / 9am AEST Sat) Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 27 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST (2am AEST Sun)

FREE 2024 NFL Draft live stream

Channel Seven has the broadcast rights to show Round 1 of the 2024 Draft in Australia, so it will be shown live and free on 7mate. You can watch the trading action from 10am AEST on Friday, April 26. You can also live stream every pick of Round 1 on the network's streaming platform, 7plus. 7plus is 100% free to watch across a broad variety of devices – you simply need to create a free 7plus account. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch 2024 NFL Draft live streams for free from abroad. Round 1 and the rest of the Draft will will also be aired on ESPN in Australia and via its streaming service Kayo , which you can also watch free with its 7-day free trial.

Watch 2024 NFL Draft in the US on TV and without cable

Football fans based in the US are spoilt for choice, with the 2024 NFL Draft being shown in its entirety on three different networks: ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. If you have any of those channels as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to get watch NFL Draft live streams directly through the ABC website, the ESPN website or the NFL Network website, too. How to watch 2024 NFL Draft without cable There's no need for concern if you don't have cable or TV antenna, as there are still plenty of options. OTT streaming service Sling TV is probably the cheapest way to watch the NFL Draft without cable. It offers ESPN as part of its Orange package and NFL Network with Blue – each of which start from $40 a month, with your first month half-price. Whichever you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. Alternatively, FuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, which offers ABC, ESPN and NFL Network among the 150+ channels of its Pro plan costing $79.99 a month. And if you've never used the service before, don't miss the FREE Fubo 7-day trial. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too – all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Watch 2024 NFL Draft in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is one of the options showing the 2024 NFL Draft live in Canada. DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year and it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming of all NFL games through the season, together with prime boxing, tennis, snooker, Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). This year's NFL draft is also set to be shown on TSN, TSN.ca and TSN App. So if you're a subscriber to cable or TSN+, then you can watch that way. Not in Canada but still want to watch your DAZN stream of the NFL Draft? Using a VPN will help you do exactly that.

Watch 2024 NFL Draft in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to watch the 2024 NFL Draft in the UK, with every minute of every round being shown across its Main Event and Action channels. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, you can also consider a more flexible Now Sports Month Membership. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their NFL Draft coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either. You can try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days to safely live stream the action.

Watch 2024 NFL Draft in Australia

Gridiron fans based in Australia can live stream the 2024 NFL Draft on ESPN or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. As explained above, Aussies can also watch Round 1 of the draft for free on 7mate or the 7plus streaming service. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NFL Draft live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

2024 NFL Draft picks and prospects

2024 NFL Draft Round 1 picks

Chicago Bears Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Draft prospects

Top 20 prospects according to NFL.com (college name in brackets)