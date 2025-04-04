Super Netball live stream 2025: how to watch online, schedule, streaming guide
Back-to-back champions Adelaide will need to break the Team Girls Cup curse to cement their dynasty
- Super Netball 2025 season runs from Sat, Apr 5 to Sat, Aug 2
With back-to-back premiers, the Adelaide Thunderbirds under Tania Obst are already the team to watch as the 2025 Super Netball season gets underway. But dynastic status awaits if Georgie Horjus and co can run it back again this season – not least because they'd have to break the Team Girls Cup curse.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Super Netball 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.
As last year's beaten finalists, the Melbourne Vixens are obvious contenders, who have the added incentive of not just playing the Grand Final in their own backyard, but at Rod Laver Arena.
It would be short-sighted, however, to overlook West Coast Fever, beaten preliminary finalists in each of the past two campaigns. The NSW Swifts' signing of former ANZ Premiership star Grace Nweke, meanwhile, is a grand declaration of their ambitions.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Super Netball live stream from anywhere. Scroll to the bottom for the full season schedule.
How to watch Super Netball 2025 live streams online for FREE
Netball fans in Australia can watch Super Netball for FREE, as Sunday games, the entire finals series and select fixtures are being shown on Kayo Freebies. That's 37 games in total.
If you're a resident of Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
Watch Super Netball live streams from abroad
Super Netball is streaming on various platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your preferred commentary team?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend, as our NordVPN review explains.
How to watch Super Netball live streams in the US
Anybody looking to watch the 2025 Super Netball season unfold in the US will need to subscribe to Netball Pass.
A season pass costs just £14.99, though there's also a Round 1 pass available for £2.99.
If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch Super Netball free on Kayo Freebies from abroad.
How to watch Super Netball live streams in the UK
In the UK, Super Netball coverage is exclusive to Netball Pass, which costs £14.99 for the season, or £2.99 per round.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch Super Netball live streams in Canada
No big-name broadcasters have picked up the rights to Super Netball in Canada, but all games are being live streamed on Netball Pass.
A season pass is priced at just £14.99, though you can pay for individual rounds at £2.99 a pop.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch Super Netball live streams in Australia
As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch a huge amount of the Super Netball action – 37 of the 60 games – for free.
That's because every Sunday game, the entirety of rounds 7 and 13, and the finals series will be live streamed on Kayo Freebies. All you need to do is register an account – no card details required!
Outside Australia? If you want to watch Super Netball whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
If you're happy to pay to tune into as many games as possible, a subscription to Fox Sports or Kayo Sports will grant you access to every single game.
Fox Sports channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.
Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.
Super Netball schedule 2025
What is the 2025 Super Netball schedule?
(All times BST)
Round 1
Saturday, April 5
7am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Melbourne Vixens
9am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Sunshine Coast Lightning
Sunday, April 6
5am - GWS Giants vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies)
7am West Coast Fever vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)
Round 2
Saturday, April 12
8am - Queensland Firebirds vs West Coast Fever
10am - New South Wales Swifts vs Melbourne Mavericks
Sunday, April 13
5am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Adelaide Thunderbirds (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Melbourne Vixens vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
Round 3
Sunday, April 20
5am - Melbourne Mavericks vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)
Saturday, April 26
8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Queensland Firebirds
Sunday, April 27
5am - Melbourne Vixens vs West Coast Fever (Kayo Freebies)
Round 4
Saturday, May 3
8am - GWS Giants vs Adelaide Thunderbirds
10am - West Coast Fever vs Sunshine Coast Lightning
Sunday, May 4
5am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)
7am - New South Wales Swifts vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies)
Round 5
Saturday, May 10
8am - Queensland Firebirds vs Adelaide Thunderbirds
10am - West Coast Fever vs Melbourne Mavericks
Sunday, May 11
5am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
7am - New South Wales Swifts vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)
Round 6
Saturday, May 17
8am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Queensland Firebirds
10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs West Coast Fever
Sunday, May 18
5am - GWS Giants vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Melbourne Vixens vs Sunshine Coast Lightning (Kayo Freebies)
Round 7
Saturday, May 24
8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)
10am GWS Giants vs West Coast Fever (Kayo Freebies)
Sunday, May 25
5am - Queensland Firebirds vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Adelaide Thunderbirds (Kayo Freebies)
Round 8
Saturday, May 31
8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Mavericks
10am - New South Wales Swifts vs Adelaide Thunderbirds
Sunday, June 1
5am - GWS Giants vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)
7am - West Coast Fever vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies)
Round 9
Saturday, June 7
8am - Queensland Firebirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning
10am - New South Wales Swifts vs West Coast Fever
Sunday, June 8
5am - Melbourne Vixens vs Melbourne Mavericks (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
Round 10
Saturday, June 14
8am - Melbourne Mavericks vs West Coast Fever
10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Queensland Firebirds
Sunday, June 15
5am - Melbourne Vixens vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)
7am - GWS Giants vs Sunshine Coast Lightning (Kayo Freebies)
Round 11
Friday, June 20
11am - West Coast Fever vs Adelaide Thunderbirds
Saturday, June 21
8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Vixens
Sunday, June 22
5am - New South Wales Swifts vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Queensland Firebirds vs Melbourne Mavericks (Kayo Freebies)
Round 12
Saturday, Jun 28
8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs West Coast Fever
10am - Melbourne Mavericks vs New South Wales Swifts
Sunday, June 29
5am - Melbourne Vixens vs Adelaide Thunderbirds (Kayo Freebies)
7am - Queensland Firebirds vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
Round 13
Saturday, July 5
8am - New South Wales Swifts vs Sunshine Coast Lightning (Kayo Freebies)
10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Melbourne Mavericks (Kayo Freebies)
Sunday, July 6
5am - Melbourne Vixens vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies)
7am - West Coast Fever vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)
Round 14
Saturday, July 12
8am - GWS Giants vs Melbourne Mavericks
10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning
Sunday, July 13
5am - Queensland Firebirds vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)
7am - West Coast Fever vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
