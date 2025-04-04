Super Netball live stream 2025: how to watch online, schedule, streaming guide

Stream Super Netball free on Kayo Freebies (Australia only)

With back-to-back premiers, the Adelaide Thunderbirds under Tania Obst are already the team to watch as the 2025 Super Netball season gets underway. But dynastic status awaits if Georgie Horjus and co can run it back again this season – not least because they'd have to break the Team Girls Cup curse.

As last year's beaten finalists, the Melbourne Vixens are obvious contenders, who have the added incentive of not just playing the Grand Final in their own backyard, but at Rod Laver Arena.

It would be short-sighted, however, to overlook West Coast Fever, beaten preliminary finalists in each of the past two campaigns. The NSW Swifts' signing of former ANZ Premiership star Grace Nweke, meanwhile, is a grand declaration of their ambitions.

Netball fans in Australia can watch Super Netball for FREE, as Sunday games, the entire finals series and select fixtures are being shown on Kayo Freebies. That's 37 games in total.

Anybody looking to watch the 2025 Super Netball season unfold in the US will need to subscribe to Netball Pass.

A season pass costs just £14.99, though there's also a Round 1 pass available for £2.99.

In the UK, Super Netball coverage is exclusive to Netball Pass, which costs £14.99 for the season, or £2.99 per round.

No big-name broadcasters have picked up the rights to Super Netball in Canada, but all games are being live streamed on Netball Pass.

A season pass is priced at just £14.99, though you can pay for individual rounds at £2.99 a pop.

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch a huge amount of the Super Netball action – 37 of the 60 games – for free.

That's because every Sunday game, the entirety of rounds 7 and 13, and the finals series will be live streamed on Kayo Freebies. All you need to do is register an account – no card details required!

If you're happy to pay to tune into as many games as possible, a subscription to Fox Sports or Kayo Sports will grant you access to every single game.

Fox Sports channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

What is the 2025 Super Netball schedule? (All times BST) Round 1

Saturday, April 5

7am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Melbourne Vixens

9am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Sunshine Coast Lightning Sunday, April 6

5am - GWS Giants vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies)

7am West Coast Fever vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies) Round 2

Saturday, April 12

8am - Queensland Firebirds vs West Coast Fever

10am - New South Wales Swifts vs Melbourne Mavericks Sunday, April 13

5am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Adelaide Thunderbirds (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Melbourne Vixens vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies) Round 3

Sunday, April 20

5am - Melbourne Mavericks vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies) Saturday, April 26

8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Queensland Firebirds Sunday, April 27

5am - Melbourne Vixens vs West Coast Fever (Kayo Freebies) Round 4

Saturday, May 3

8am - GWS Giants vs Adelaide Thunderbirds

10am - West Coast Fever vs Sunshine Coast Lightning Sunday, May 4

5am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)

7am - New South Wales Swifts vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies) Round 5

Saturday, May 10

8am - Queensland Firebirds vs Adelaide Thunderbirds

10am - West Coast Fever vs Melbourne Mavericks Sunday, May 11

5am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)

7am - New South Wales Swifts vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies) Round 6

Saturday, May 17

8am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Queensland Firebirds

10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs West Coast Fever Sunday, May 18

5am - GWS Giants vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Melbourne Vixens vs Sunshine Coast Lightning (Kayo Freebies) Round 7

Saturday, May 24

8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)

10am GWS Giants vs West Coast Fever (Kayo Freebies) Sunday, May 25

5am - Queensland Firebirds vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Melbourne Mavericks vs Adelaide Thunderbirds (Kayo Freebies) Round 8

Saturday, May 31

8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Mavericks

10am - New South Wales Swifts vs Adelaide Thunderbirds Sunday, June 1

5am - GWS Giants vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)

7am - West Coast Fever vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies) Round 9

Saturday, June 7

8am - Queensland Firebirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning

10am - New South Wales Swifts vs West Coast Fever Sunday, June 8

5am - Melbourne Vixens vs Melbourne Mavericks (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies) Round 10

Saturday, June 14

8am - Melbourne Mavericks vs West Coast Fever

10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Queensland Firebirds Sunday, June 15

5am - Melbourne Vixens vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)

7am - GWS Giants vs Sunshine Coast Lightning (Kayo Freebies) Round 11

Friday, June 20

11am - West Coast Fever vs Adelaide Thunderbirds Saturday, June 21

8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Vixens Sunday, June 22

5am - New South Wales Swifts vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Queensland Firebirds vs Melbourne Mavericks (Kayo Freebies) Round 12

Saturday, Jun 28

8am - Sunshine Coast Lightning vs West Coast Fever

10am - Melbourne Mavericks vs New South Wales Swifts Sunday, June 29

5am - Melbourne Vixens vs Adelaide Thunderbirds (Kayo Freebies)

7am - Queensland Firebirds vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies) Round 13

Saturday, July 5

8am - New South Wales Swifts vs Sunshine Coast Lightning (Kayo Freebies)

10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Melbourne Mavericks (Kayo Freebies) Sunday, July 6

5am - Melbourne Vixens vs Queensland Firebirds (Kayo Freebies)

7am - West Coast Fever vs GWS Giants (Kayo Freebies) Round 14

Saturday, July 12

8am - GWS Giants vs Melbourne Mavericks

10am - Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning Sunday, July 13

5am - Queensland Firebirds vs New South Wales Swifts (Kayo Freebies)

7am - West Coast Fever vs Melbourne Vixens (Kayo Freebies)