Brisbane vs Geelong live stream: how to watch the AFL game online, start time, streaming guide

Stream for free on 7Plus at 8.00pm AEDT

Brisbane vs Geelong kicks off at 7.35pm AEDT

Three weeks later than planned, Saturday night's Brisbane vs Geelong live stream is a hotly anticipated preliminary final rematch that, despite the weather delay, will still play out under a Biblical downpour. Is Tom Stewart's knee really worth the risk at the Gabba?

The Geelong star is set to feature despite landing awkwardly on his knee last week. While the damage clearly isn't as bad as it looked, the anticipated boglike conditions won't do anyone any favors, least of all the Cats' running half-back. That's something Max Holmes knows a thing or two about, having limped out of each of their past two preliminary final meetings.

Geelong have actually had a good time of things at the Gabba, with 10 wins from 15, but having started the season with a win and a defeat, they're yet to find their rhythm. The reigning champion Lions, meanwhile, are a perfect two for two, and after a slow start Lachie Neale has found his groove for Brisbane.

Here's where to watch Brisbane vs Geelong live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch Brisbane vs Geelong for free

Brisbane vs Geelong is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and the 7Plus streaming service in Queensland, Australia. The only catch is that it will be on a 25-minute delay.

If you're a Queensland resident but you're not in the state right now, whether you're abroad or just in a different part of Australia, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage – all you need to do is download a VPN to connect to your preferred service.

How to watch Brisbane vs Geelong live streams from anywhere

Although the AFL is free to watch on several TV channels and streaming services, these are only available in specific countries – in some cases, specific regions of countries.

If you're an Aussie Rules fan traveling or working abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred free Brisbane vs Geelong stream.

How to watch Brisbane vs Geelong live streams in the US

In the US, around three AFL games per week are shown on Fox Soccer Plus, which is available via Fubo or DirecTV. However, Brisbane vs Geelong has missed the cut.

You can tune in via a subscription to Watch AFL, a dedicated service that live streams every game. Plans cost $20 per week, $39 per month, or $182 per year.

However, as explained above, if you're currently traveling in the US from Australia, a VPN will help you catch your usual free coverage of the game. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch Brisbane vs Geelong live streams in the UK

In the UK, three AFL games per week are shown by TNT Sports, which also holds the rights to Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League soccer, as well as lots of cycling, rugby, MotoGP and more.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports, and is your best bet for 2025 AFL coverage.

Unfortunately, Brisbane vs Geelong isn't one of this week's featured games. That means you can only tune in via a subscription to Watch AFL, a dedicated service that live streams every game. Plans cost £16 per week, £29 per month, or £143 per year.

Aussie traveling in the UK? Use a VPN to watch Brisbane vs Geelong on 7Plus.

How to watch Brisbane vs Geelong live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Brisbane vs Geelong for FREE on Channel 7, with streaming available via the 7Plus streaming service. While kick-off is set for 7.35pm AEDT, Channel 7's broadcast will be on a 25-minute delay.

This free Brisbane vs Geelong coverage is only available to viewers based in Queensland.

But that won't be a problem if you download a VPN. A good VPN will let you connect to different servers not just around the world, but in different parts of countries too.

Brisbane vs Geelong is also being shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big-name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium, after a 7-day free trial.

When does Brisbane vs Geelong start? The Brisbane vs Geelong game kicks off at 7.35pm AEDT / 8.35 am GMT / 4.35am ET on Saturday, March 29.

Can I watch Brisbane vs Geelong for free? Yes! Viewers in Australia can watch Brisbane vs Geelong for free, courtesy of Channel 7 and 7Plus. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Brisbane vs Geelong on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things AFL on the official AFL social media channels on YouTube (@AFL) and Instagram (@AFL).