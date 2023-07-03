How to watch Premier League: live stream every game of the season

Watch Premier League live stream

Every 2023/24 Premier League game is available to watch on Optus Sport in Australia, Disney Plus Hotstar in India, FuboTV in Canada, Sky Sport in New Zealand, and on either Peacock TV, NBC or USA Network in the US. Fans based in the UK can watch selected games on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Premier League live streams: preview

The 2023/24 Premier League season gets under way on August 11 and there is plenty of excitement over what lies ahead including summer transfer news and the opening Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City swept all before them last season, winning a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies. They have now won three titles on the bounce and four of the last five, and are once again the team to beat this time around.

Arsenal finished just five points adrift of the City juggernaut last term. They have strengthened over the summer and look ready to challenge again. Liverpool should be much improved after their slump in 2022/23, with Jurgen Klopp determined to compete at the top of the division once more.

Manchester United, Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham will all have their eyes on a top-four finish. Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe will be aiming to pick up from where they left off, while Chelsea and Spurs are under new management in the form of Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou respectively.

Do not rule out Brighton or Aston Villa competing for the Champions League spots, although both clubs will have to balance domestic and European commitments this season.

At the bottom, promoted trio Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley will all be focused on securing survival first and foremost. Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Everton could also be involved in a relegation battle, while Leicester's shock demotion last time out should serve as a warning to the likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Follow our guide for the best ways to get a every Premier League game and how to use a VPN to watch soccer streams safely and securely wherever you are in the world.

This week's pre-season friendlies

(All times BST)

Most Premier League clubs will be back in pre-season training this week, but no friendlies have been announced.

Some sides may play behind-closed-doors matches in the coming days, but details are not expected to be revealed publicly until the games have been completed.

Organised friendlies will begin to take place in the week beginning Monday 10 July.

We've set out below how you can live stream Premier League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the EPL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Premier League live streams from anywhere:

How to watch the Premier League: live stream every 2023/24 fixture in the UK

Live Premier League rights are split three ways in the UK between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 2023/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch 2023/24 Premier League on Sky If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch 2023/24 Premier League on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the new name for BT Sport after the channel underwent a re-brand over the summer. You can get it either directly through BT – or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. For the full lowdown, check out our guide to the best TNT Sports deals, offers, and packages. A more flexible option is TNT's £25 Monthly Pass, which gets you access to everything TNT Sports has to offer without a long-term commitment. The TNT Sports app will let subscribers watch all sports on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Just make sure to cancel or it will auto-renew for another month.

Watch Premier League in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos

Those looking to watch this season's games in the UK with the optimum viewing experience are well served by all three broadcasters.

Sky is offering broadcasts of all of its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos sound to Sky Q subscribers, and it's also added HDR to live broadcasts.

That brings it in line with TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), which has been showing Premier League games in 4K HDR for some time.

Amazon is also offering a select number of its games in 4K.

How to watch EPL soccer: live stream 2023/24 Premier League in the US without cable

U.S. EPL fans can watch soccer streams for the 2023/24 EPL season across Peacock TV, USA Network, NBC and CNBC in the US. The bulk of the action is shown on Peacock, which cost $4.99 per month. One or two of each weekends games is aired on USA Network instead which cord cutters can pick up on FuboTV or Sling Blue.

How to watch 2023/24 Premier League on Peacock Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

How to watch 2023/24 Premier League on Sling Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue bundle. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. CNBC is available as part of a $6 per month addon.

How to watch 2023/24 Premier League on FuboTV Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. However, one thing to note is that it includes CNBC but not NBC. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above which ensures a safe and secure soccer stream from anywhere. Try Surfshark with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to get a Premier League live stream: watch EPL 2023/24 soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans can watch every single EPL game for the 2023/24 season both live and on-demand on FuboTV, which also has the rights to Serie A soccer. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Optus Sport is the place to watch every single Premier League 2023/24 fixture live in Australia. Fans who are happy to brave often unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch a 2023/24 Premier League live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch EPL football in New Zealand for the 2023/24 Premier League season, and fans can watch every single fixture live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the 2023/24 Premier League live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices recently changed, with new plans starting at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP), though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream Premier League action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

When does the 2023/24 Premier League season start? The Premier League 2023/24 season is due to begin on 11 August 2023. The first game of the new campaign will be Burnley vs Manchester City.

Which teams got promoted? Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town were promoted to the Premier League last season. In 2022/23, all three promoted clubs avoided relegation.

How many teams in the Premier League? There are 20 teams in the Premier League. In the first three seasons of the Premier League, the division held 22 sides.

How long is the Premier League? The Premier League season lasts for around nine and a half months. Each team will play 38 games during this time.

When is the Premier League winter break? There will be no Premier League fixtures held between January 13 and 30 2024. This will be the third Premier League season to have a winter break.

Premier League summer transfers

Premier League clubs have until September 1 to conclude their transfer business, but most managers will want to get players in before the season starts.

A number of deals were completed last week, including the five detailed below.

Kai Havertz, Chelsea to Arsenal

He may have scored the winning goal in a Champions League final but Kai Havertz largely flattered to deceive at Chelsea. Arsenal will hope he can be a more consistent performer in the north of the capital.

James Maddison, Leicester to Tottenham

Tottenham won the race for James Maddison's signature, fighting off competition from Newcastle. The attacking midfielder could become a key player under Ange Postecoglou.

Nicolas Jackson, Villarreal to Chelsea

Chelsea have bolstered their attack with the signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. The latter arrives on the back of a 13-goal season for Villarreal last time out.

Mahmoud Dahoud, Borussia Dortmund to Brighton

Mahmoud Dahoud agreed personal terms with Brighton a few weeks back, but the deal officially went through when his Dortmund contract expired. The midfielder has been signed as a replacement for Alexis Mac Allister.

Youri Tielemans, Leicester to Aston Villa

Another deal that has been in the pipeline for some time, Youri Tielemans is now officially an Aston Villa player. The Belgian will bring extra creativity to Unai Emery's midfield.

Premier League fixtures: August and September

(All times BST, 3pm unless stated. Kick-off times subject to change)

Friday 11 August 2023

20:00 Burnley v Man City

Saturday 12 August 2023

12:30 Arsenal v Nott'm Forest

Bournemouth v West Ham

Brighton v Luton Town

Everton v Fulham

Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace

17:30 Newcastle v Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August 2023

14:00 Brentford v Tottenham

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday 14 August 2023

20:00 Man Utd v Wolves

Saturday 19 August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Luton Town v Burnley

Man City v Newcastle

Nott'm Forest v Sheff Utd

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 26 August 2023

Arsenal v Fulham

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Luton Town

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Nott'm Forest

Newcastle v Liverpool

Sheff Utd v Man City

Saturday 2 September 2023

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Bournemouth

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Tottenham

Chelsea v Nott'm Forest

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Luton Town v West Ham

Man City v Fulham

Sheff Utd v Everton

Saturday 16 September 2023

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Luton Town

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nott'm Forest v Burnley

Tottenham v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 23 September 2023

Arsenal v Tottenham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Bournemouth

Burnley v Man Utd

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v West Ham

Luton Town v Wolves

Man City v Nott'm Forest

Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Saturday 30 September 2023

Aston Villa v Brighton

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Everton v Luton Town

Fulham v Chelsea

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Nott'm Forest v Brentford

Tottenham v Liverpool

West Ham v Sheff Utd

Wolves v Man City