How to watch Super Bowl 51 online for free

The biggest American sports event took place on Sunday, February 5, 2017, with the New England Patriots beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas, after a six-year hiatus from the state.

The final score was New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28.

It's shaping up to be a great game and one you certainly don't want to miss.

Can’t afford the $3,500 tickets to attend the big game? We've got you covered. You can find out how to watch it from the comfort of your home down below and, if you're not sure what you should be watching it on, here's a guide to the best home entertainment setups for game day.

When is Super Bowl 51?

Super Bowl 51 (aka Super Bowl LI) will take place Sunday, February 5, 2017. The game starts at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET) but there will be plenty of pre-game content to watch before.

If you're a fan of American sports and watching it from the UK, the game will start at 11:30PM GMT, and in Australia it kicks off at 9:30AM AEST Monday February 6, 2017.

So when do we expect the big game to be over by? Most 'normal' NFL games go on for about three hours but, given the slew of commercials and stoppages that happen during Super Sunday, we expect the game to go on for about three and a half hours. The end time, most likely, will be around 10 pm ET, 7 pm PT.

Where is Super Bowl 51 being played?

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The stadium opened in 2002 and can seat nearly 72,000 fans. The last Super Bowl game played in Texas was in 2011 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

Unlike last year’s Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California which featured real grass, NRG Stadium has artificial turf .

Who is performing during the Super Bowl 51 halftime show?

Lady Ga Ga will be performing during the halftime show for Super Bowl 51. She currently holds six Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and is an Academy Award nominee. Country singer Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem.

How can I watch the Super Bowl 51?

If you live in the US and have access to a TV and can get an over-the-air signal, simply tune into any of FOX’s more than 170 affiliate channels to watch Super Bowl 51 on February 5. Verizon customers can also watch on the go using the NFL Mobile app . That being said, according to FierceCable there are six stations where you won't be able to watch the game over-the-air:

KAYU-TV in Spokane, Washington

WABG-TV in Greenville-Greenwood, Mississippi

WSYT-TV in Syracuse, New York

KTTW-TV, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota

WEMT-TV, located in the Tennessee-Virginia “Tri-Cities” area

WFXI-TV of Greenville-New Bern-Washington, North Carolina

If you can’t get to a TV or want to stream the game for free over the internet instead, you can do so at the FOX Sports Go website or by using the FOX Sports Go app for Android or iOS . Set-top boxes like the Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , Android TV and even the Xbox One all have access to the FOX Sports Go app for streaming onto your television.

Your best bet among all these, however, is on Roku, where you can watch the game in its entirety for free. Streamers in the FOX Sports GO channel will have live access to the pre-game show featuring the NFL on FOX crew starting at 2pm ET until kick off 6:30pm ET, the Super Bowl game between the Patriots and Falcons starting at 6:30pm ET, the Halftime show with Lady Gaga and, of course, all the ridiculous, over-the-top commercials. In addition to Fox Sports GO, you can also watch the Super Bowl with a Sling TV or PlayStation Vue subscription.

FOX is trying to make this year’s Super Bowl stream the best possible by making it free for everyone to watch and are including the famous commercials that everyone will be talking about after the game. Previous years were frustrating for internet streamers as the commercials were removed and required a cable TV login to view.

Watch the game in VR

Want to get a better seat to the big game? How about somewhere in the box suites? That's precisely what the FOX Sports VR app can deliver come Sunday.

The VR app works with Google Cardboard and Samsung Gear VR to bring you up to a virtual box where you can watch the game. You'll be able to choose from a number of different viewpoints to watch the action down on the field and, according to the network, watch some of the top plays in virtual reality.

Unfortunately however it doesn't look like you're going to get into the suite without paying admission in the form of a cable subscription to login. No cable subscription, no VR viewing experience.

Live outside the US? Here's how to watch

Over 110 million Americans are expected to tune into the big game this year, but it will also be available to stream across the world.

Live outside the US? Here's how to watch