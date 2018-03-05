Chromecast tips and tricks

Chromecast might be facing some increasingly stiff competition from the likes of Roku and Amazon, but that hasn’t stopped Google’s spectacular streaming puck from remaining one of the best (and cheapest) HD streaming devices in the world.

In fact, being one of the first streaming sticks has given the Chromecast a number of key advantages – wider adoption, for one, and a huge number of partnerships with companies like VIZIO and LG who have built Chromecast functionality straight into their TVs.

The key feature that makes the Chromecast (and Chromecast-equipped devices) so popular after all these years is their ability to ‘Cast’ content - i.e. send a link from your phone or mobile device to a piece of content that Chromecast then loads and displays on your TV.

Sure, you can use casting for really simple things – like sending a YouTube video to the big screen for your friends to enjoy – but the system is capable of so much more. A number of excellent games support Chromecast functionality, and now deep integration with Google Home and Google Assistant allow you to send information like weather and photos straight to your screen.

Want to take your Chromecast usage to the next level? Here are 10 tips and tricks for getting the most out of Google’s fantastically versatile streaming puck.