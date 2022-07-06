One day only: Telstra’s slashing iPhone 13 prices by up to AU$350

Telstra has been spruiking its once a month Telstra Day (opens in new tab) for a little while now, but we’ve got to say, the deals on offer today (July 7) are the best we’ve seen from the telco. Among the deals, Telstra has sliced AU$350 off the price of the iPhone 13, which makes Apple’s current flagship the cheapest outright price we’ve seen at AU$999.

Apple's more premium devices have gotten a big discount too, with the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max both getting a AU$300 price cut for one day only. While you'll still be paying a four figure sum for these phones, the discount again brings the price down to some of the lowest outright costs.

All of the devices on sale this Telstra Day can be paired with a Telstra mobile plan or bought outright, but there's a small catch if you want to do the latter – you'll need a Telstra ID. We've done some digging, and it seems like a cheap way to get a Telstra ID is to buy a Telstra prepaid SIM (the cheapest is AU$2) – shout out to OzBargain for this tip.

You'll probably need to pick this up from a physical store though, as you won't get the SIM in time by ordering online. Alternatively, some have suggested you'll be able to get a Telstra ID by going into a physical store and buying the discounted phone that way – we hope to get this clarified for our readers soon. Head to Telstra to see all available deals.

iPhone 13 (128GB) | AU$1,349 AU$999 (save AU$350) We can't remember a time when the iPhone 13 was less than four figures, so this AU$350 discount from Telstra is excellent. Like all devices in the iPhone 13 lineup, it's packing the A15 Bionic chipset, and an upgraded camera setup on the back. This is an absolutely ripper deal, and it's able to buy outright (with a Telstra ID) or on a plan.

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,699 AU$1,399 (save AU$300) Want to go Pro? Telstra's knocked AU$300 off the iPhone 13 Pro, and it's the lowest outright price we can remember. You're getting a three-camera array here (compared to the two-camera setup on the regular iPhone 13), and it can snap some pretty impressive shots in Night Mode. Pick it up on a plan, or buy outright with a Telstra ID.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) | AU$1,849 AU$1,549 (save AU$300) If you want the biggest and best that Apple has to offer, you'll be looking at the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It's a big device with its 6.7-inch display, and that means it can also squeeze in a better battery, so you can easily get through a day of use and then some without having to top up. All colours are available, and you can buy outright (with a Telstra ID) or on a plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) | AU$1,499 AU$999 (save AU$500) If you miss the era of the flip phone, this is Samsung's take on the modern day foldable. It packs flagship capability into a pocket-sized package, and that alone is rare these days. There are two cameras on the back, and they snap colourful, detailed images. This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but AU$500 off is not a bad bargain.