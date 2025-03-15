Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year

A massive discount on a superb phone and feature-laden unlimited plan

One of the best deals for the latest Apple iPhone 16e can be found at the prepaid carrier Total Wireless this week. For a limited time, the Verizon subsidiary is offering a massive $300 upfront discount and $25/mo of service credits over the duration of an entire year.

That means you can get yourself a decent iPhone and an incredibly good value unlimited prepaid plan in one fell swoop and enjoy savings across an entire year.

While this particular promo is exclusive to new customers, it's a great way to check out the carrier's higher-end Total 5G+ Unlimited plan without paying the usual $60/mo charge for a single line. It's one of the most fully-featured prepaid plans on the market right now, so it's a great choice if you're used to big-carrier post-paid unlimited plans but ideally want to save a bit of cash on the side.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299 with plan at Total Wireless
The iPhone 16e was already a good value option for those on the hunt for a powerful iPhone but today's deal at Total Wireless just makes it even better. For a limited time, you'll be able to score this device with a massive $300 discount at Total Wireless if you pick it up alongside a new line on the carrier's Total 5G+ plan. On top of the saving on your phone, you'll also get $25/mo of service credits over the duration of a year, making this a fantastic all-around choice.

As previously stated, the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan is a really feature-laden plan considering it's technically a prepaid plan without the usual contracts.

Firstly, unlike most prepaid plans, the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan has completely unlimited data without any soft or hard data caps. It actually uses parent company Verizon's high-end 5G Wide Band network for data speeds of up to 634 Mbps, although speeds are dependent on your local coverage.

The plan also includes an unlimited mobile hotspot allowance, roaming in 15 countries, and a Disney+ Premium subscription.

At $60/mo for a single line, it's definitely one of the pricier unlimited prepaid plans on the market right now. That said, today's deal and the fact you get a fourth line for free means you've got some great ways to keep those monthly costs in check.

Check out this week's best iPhone 16e deals for even more ways to save on Apple's latest mid-range flagship.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

