The cheapest Nintendo Switch game deals and sales in January 2021

Cheap Nintendo Switch game deals are the holy grail of video game sales events. These titles rarely lose their value, especially first party Mario games, and Nintendo isn't one to drop prices without a few years under its belt first. However, now that the Nintendo Switch is heading into its fourth year on the market, we are seeing more of those early games joining us in the cheap seats.

That means you'll have an easier time finding discounts on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey, though these Nintendo Switch game deals are by no means a regular event. We've only just witnessed some of the first $20 discounts on these titles, but if you know where to look, you can still score some excellent prices with the latest Nintendo Switch game sales.

We're bringing you all the cheapest Nintendo Switch games right here, with the lowest prices on all the biggest titles available in one place. We'll be keeping this page well stocked with new releases as well, so be sure to bookmark and come back for more Nintendo Switch game deals with every new launch.

Cheap Nintendo Switch games

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Offering up three of Mario's greatest 3D adventures in one nostalgic package, Super Mario 3D All-Stars celebrates the 35th anniversary of the titular plumber with a one-off release. We've seen that price drop by around $10 in the US, but over in the UK, we've seen prices dropping as low as £36.99 in the past. Given that you're getting three titles in one here, that's excellent value-packed with plenty of hours of classic Mario gameplay.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Strategy, puzzles, and adorable little armies, Pikmin 3 was the first Pikmin title in a while. Hitting Nintendo Switch in 2020, the remaster of the 2013 WiiU title is another in Nintendo's line of ports from its previous system. You're getting the full original Pikmin 3 title here, with new side quests and all DLC included straight from the off. These WiiU ports tend to see better discounts than Switch-first titles, which means we've seen Pikmin 3 Deluxe dropping down as low as $49.99 / £39.99 in the past.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a massive hit in 2020, offering a meditative escape from reality right when we all needed it most. It took a while, but in the last couple of months, we have seen some discounts hitting this giant title - now that that first wave of demand has slowed. During sales periods, you'll likely find it available for between $49.99 and $59.99 (£39.99 - £49.99).

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Part 3D platformer, part turn based strategy, Paper Mario: The Origami King was released in 2020 to fill a 2D shaped hole in the Nintendo Switch's Mario lineup. We're yet to see this one drop down to that standard $49.99 sales price in the US, only shedding a few dollars off its original price so far. However, over in the UK, we've seen this particular title hitting £34.99 price lows in the last few weeks.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

The nostalgic return of Link's Awakening sees players heading back to Koholint Island in a fully revamped version of the Gameboy classic. With a rebuilt game world, new musical arrangements, and an extra puzzle dungeon builder mode, there's plenty to rediscover here. So far, the biggest price drop we've seen on this title brought it down to $44.99 / £39.99, so if you spot a deal below that matches or exceeds this, you're getting a particularly good offer.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Regular price: $59.99 | £59.99 | AU$79.95

A classic, Breath of the Wild launched alongside the main console back in 2017 and hasn't lost steam since then. You'll likely find this still sitting at its MSRP, however, we have seen more Nintendo Switch game deals, including this golden child in the past few months. The last wave of discounts had this pitched at $39.99 / £39.95, which was a particularly stunning price, as we'd expect to find the latest Legend of Zelda title on the shelves for between $55 and $59.99 / £49.99 and £59.99.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Regular price: $59.99 | £59.99 | AU$79.95

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the go-to game for many new Switch owners. Technically a Wii U port, this is another game that has been there right from the beginning and still rarely sees a discount. Offering up all the DLC tracks from the original Mario Kart 8, as well as improved Battle Modes and characters, you're getting the complete package here. While not as difficult to find on sale as Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 will still set you back $49.99 / £39.99 when it is discounted.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

The latest in the Pokemon's mainline franchise, Sword and Shield were released late in 2019. The Galar region plays host not only to new Pokemon but also mythical Gigantamax evolutions as well. You'll find plenty of downloadable DLC to keep the adventure going past the main campaign but with the new open world Wild Area giving us so much to explore there's already a significant number of hours packed in here.

In the US, we've seen a few dollars stripped from this price tag during sales events, however, the UK is more ready to discount at the moment, offering prices as low as £39.99 in the past.

Luigi's Mansion 3

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Luigi's Mansion 3 was a triumphant return to the haunted house format that has served the other half of the Super Mario Bros. well so far. It's rare to find a multi-player experience that sits so neatly next to the solo version and still feels both co-operative and a little competitive at the same time. This is another hugely popular title, so prices haven't dropped too much in the US yet - discounts will usually put you are around $55. However, the UK does regularly see £10 off this title.

Super Mario Maker 2

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Super Mario Maker 2 is more than a return to a franchise pairing creative level design with classic Mario platforming action. There's actually a full single-player campaign in here which offers up a complete Mario game in itself. That's excellent value, especially when taken with the infinite number of levels available to you through the online libraries. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is a must here, however.

We've actually seen Nintendo Switch game deals hitting this title a little harder than usual, with a $10 / £10 discount popping up during sales events over the last few months.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Regular price: $59.99 | £59.99 | AU$79.95

The party brawler classic hit the Nintendo Switch in 2018 and still sees new content drops to this day. That's perfect whether you're looking to recreate those Smash Bros. memories on current-gen hardware or you're new to the series altogether. This is a canonical title for Nintendo, so price drops are hard to come by. If you do spot a price lower than that $59.99 MSRP in the US you're having a great day, and the UK has seen price drops to £49.99 in the past.

Super Mario Odyssey

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Super Mario Odyssey was the 3D platformer to beat back in the early days of the Nintendo Switch. It held its price pretty well up until the last few months when we've seen it coming down to $39.99 / £39.99 during sales events. That means if you spot a deal between $39.99 and $55 (£39.99 and £45) you're getting an excellent discount.

Splatoon 2

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Splatoon 2 can be found in cheap Nintendo Switch game sales, but it's rare to find a major discount on the first person paintball shooter. In the US we've seen it drop as far as $49.99 in the past, with the UK seeing discounts of around £10 during similar sales events. However, it's more often on sale for around $55 / £44.99.

Super Mario Party

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$79.95

Super Mario Party is starting to see some serious price drops. The board game style competitive party title flings a series of mini-games at you and your pals as you move around a virtual board and hoover up secrets, coins, and powerups. We've seen up to $20 shaved off this MSRP in previous months (with a £10 discount in the UK), though prices around $49.99 / £44.99 are a reasonable day to day expectation.

Where to find more cheap Nintendo Switch game deals

If the game you're after isn't featured above, you'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch game deals at the retailers below.

US:

Amazon : regularly matches lowest prices around with fast shipping

regularly matches lowest prices around with fast shipping Best Buy : some of the best deals around and frequent sales

some of the best deals around and frequent sales Walmart : strong discounts but watch for price hiking third party sellers

strong discounts but watch for price hiking third party sellers GameStop: massive selection of cheap Nintendo Switch games

UK:

Amazon : cheap prices and fast delivery

cheap prices and fast delivery Currys : often lowest prices around but savings sometimes not displayed

often lowest prices around but savings sometimes not displayed Very : regular sales on the full catalogue

regular sales on the full catalogue ShopTo : often the first to discount new games and pre-orders

often the first to discount new games and pre-orders Base.com : constant but smaller savings across the catalogue

constant but smaller savings across the catalogue Game : regular pre-owned deals and pre-order bonuses

regular pre-owned deals and pre-order bonuses The Game Collection: some of the best prices on the web

How often do Nintendo Switch games go on sale?

Nintendo Switch games do go on sale, but those big first party releases won't seem nearly as many discounts as third party and non-Mario or Zelda titles. That means the flagship Nintendo golden games will take a couple of years to near the prices of the smaller titles, but if you stay on top of sales events and keep a keen eye on the price charts above, you'll likely find some decent price drops in the meantime.

If you're eyeing up those multiplayer titles, you'll want to grab yourself some extra cheap Joy-Con to expand your player count. Or, if you're more concerned with the traditional docked mode, take a look at the latest Pro Controller deals for a full gamepad. We're also tracking all the latest Ring Fit Adventure prices for more fitness-focused discounts as well.