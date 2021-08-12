Best New Zealand tech deals: top online discounts in August 2021

If you want to get yourself a smartwatch and you’re already part of the Apple crowd, chances are you’re considering an Apple Watch. The most recent wearables – the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE – are now both available with a discount, which is something we don’t often see. It’s also the lowest price we can recall on the Apple Watch 6, so scroll down to see where it’s on sale.

Apple Watch 6 | NZ$699 NZ$549 on PB Tech (save NZ$150) The Watch 6 is Apple’s top-tier smartwatch. The biggest change is the addition of a blood oxygen monitor, which another weapon in the arsenal of health Apple is building. It’s accompanied by an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG), which monitors the rhythms of your heart. You’ll get a lovely always-on display too. Various colours are now discounted on PB Tech, with prices starting at NZ$549 (which is 21% off).View Deal

Apple Watch SE | NZ$479 NZ$439 on PB Tech (save NZ$40) If you don’t want to spend quite as much on an Apple smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is also discounted, though only by NZ$40. It’s missing the blood oxygen monitor and an ECG, and also lacks an always-on display, but these omissions have helped to keep the cost down. It looks almost identical to the Watch 6 though, and has a great range of fitness features, so if you’re not fussed by the bells and whistles, it’s still a great choice. A range of colours are now on sale at PB Tech.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) | NZ$1,299 NZ$1,050 on Mobile Station (save NZ$249) It’s not the star of Samsung’s latest family of flagships, but the Galaxy S21 is still a fantastic phone. It’s got a versatile three-camera setup, alongside a powerful chipset and great battery life. It’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen on the phone – that was NZ$899 back in June – but this is still a good price if you missed out back then. This discount is available on the black variant, but if you’d prefer the grey, TheMarket has it for NZ$1,069.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB) | NZ$2,199 NZ$1,850 on Mobile Station (save AU$349) Spoiler alert – the Galaxy S21 Ultra is as good as it looks. It’s the best of what Samsung has to offer in a smartphone, including a big screen, five cameras and the best zoom found on any Android phone. It also has support for Samsung’s stylus for the first time in the S series. At 15% off, this is a pretty sweet deal on the device. The 256GB model is on sale at Mobile Station in black and silver.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | NZ$339 NZ$290 on TheMarket (save NZ$49) With a newer Ring Video Doorbell 4 released this year, the Doorbell 3 is more likely to go on sale. This version came out in 2020, and the main difference between it and the newer Doorbell 4 is that it lacks colour pre-roll. That basically means it doesn’t store the four seconds of footage before motion is detected by the device. So if you’re not overly fussed on that feature, consider the Doorbell 3 for NZ$290 on TheMarket.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor | NZ$699 NZ$620 on TheMarket (save NZ$79) This popular curved gaming monitor stretches 34 inches, offering up plenty of screen real estate for PC gamers. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and FreeSync support, so you should be able to enjoy your games at a high frame rate without being tripped up by tearing. There’s a small saving available on this monitor, just be sure to claim the coupon at checkout.View Deal

Dyson Outsize Total Clean | NZ$1,399 NZ$1,219 on TheMarket (save NZ$180) If you’re looking to pick up a premium Dyson vacuum, there’s NZ$180 off the Outsize Total Clean. This model has a 25% wider cleaner head than the Dyson V11, and a 1.9-litre dustbin that’s 150% bigger. That means you’ll cover more ground in less time, and won’t have to empty out the dust as frequently. All told, we’d say it’s a great choice for large homes. To get the full discount, be sure to claim the coupon code at checkout.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | NZ$449.95 NZ$289.95 on TheMarket (save NZ$160) This is the third iteration of Fitbit’s popular Versa smartwatch. It finally has a built-in GPS, which means you can leave your phone at home when you’re out doing your regular exercise routines. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, with a beautiful display. Now available in black or coral from TheMarket with a NZ$160 discount when you claim the coupon code at checkout.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | NZ$329 NZ$259 on TheMarket (save NZ$70) The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s best earbuds yet, with noise cancellation, an IPX7 waterproof rating and overall pleasing sound. It’s not the same level of noise cancellation and sound quality you’d get from a high-end set of earbuds though. They play best with Samsung smartphones too. Available from TheMarket in black.View Deal

Seagate 2TB Expansion Portable Hard Drive (STEA2000400) | NZ$109 NZ$89 on PB Tech (save NZ$20) It’s a fairly small discount, but this deal will save you NZ$20 on the Seagate Expansion Portable Hard Drive with 2TB of storage. Note that it comes with USB 3.0 connectivity, so make sure you have compatible ports before buying. Available from PB Tech.View Deal