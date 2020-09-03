Amazon AU's massive gaming sale offers up to 20% off on laptops, games and more

Gamers rejoice! Amazon Australia has launched a massive gaming sale that sees discounts of up to 20% off on selected items, including games, gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, microSD cards and much more.

We're talking huge savings on laptops from big-name brands, including Razer, Asus and HP to name a few. Additionally, you'll find that accessories such as headsets and gaming mice have also been discounted, along with a selection of great games.

You can check out the full list of discounted items at the sale's landing page, or alternatively we've selected some of the best stuff in our hand-picked highlights below. Better move fast, though – the sale ends on September 13, and some stock was already running low at the time of writing.

Amazon Australia's best gaming deals

Laptops

Razer Blade 15 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$2,759 (RRP AU$3,699; save AU$940) This rather luxurious gaming laptop is now available with a steep saving from Amazon. It’s a lovely-looking piece of kit, with a matte black finish and an illuminated logo on the back. Inside it’s packing plenty of power – you’ll find a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, matched with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, enough to muscle you through most PC games on Medium or High details. Stock is in limited supply at the time of writing, but if you act fast you can score this beast for AU$2,759.View Deal

Asus Tuf Gaming AX15 R5 | Ryzen 5 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 | AU$1,344.20 (RRP AU$1,597; save AU$252.80) Inside this gaming laptop is one of AMD’s impressive new 4000 series CPUs, which have been giving Intel a run for its money of late. You’ll find it alongside 16GB of system memory and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. All that's delivered inside a rather unique-looking machine. If you’d like to pick up an affordable gaming laptop that offers great performance without burning a hole in your wallet, this discounted model is definitely worth considering. Now 15% off at Amazon, though stock is limited.View Deal

HP Omen 17 | i9 / 32GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$3,137.20 (RRP AU$3,669.25; save AU$532.05) This is a gaming laptop that goes big in every way. It has monster specs: a powerful 9th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, a whopping 32GB of system memory and a RTX 2080 graphics card. All that power should deliver excellent performance, and you can enjoy it all on the large 17-inch display. To nab yourself this gaming beast, head to Amazon where it’s had 15% slashed from the price. View Deal

Accessories

Razer DeathAdder V2 | AU$99 (RRP AU$139.95; save AU$40.95) The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a no-fuss gaming mouse that’s just as comfortable for work as it is for play. It’s simple yet stylish, with customisable RGB lighting to add a bit of flair. While there's just the standard two buttons on the side, these can be configured as well. There are five customisable DPI settings as well, so this is quite a multipurpose mouse. Save a solid AU$40 when you buy from Amazon. View Deal

Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset | AU$75 (RRP AU$85; save AU$10) Looking for an all-purpose gaming headset that works across Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Android and iOS? Corsair's HS50 Pro Stereo offers just that, with adjustable ear cups and a fully detachable, noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone to round out the affordable package. Was AU$85, now only AU$75 from Amazon, saving you a cool tenner.View Deal

Games

The Last of Us 2 (PS4) | AU$68 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$31.95) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us finally arrived on PS4 a couple months ago, and you can already get it for 32% off its RRP price thanks to Amazon. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game has divided some fans, we'd argue it's worth picking up and deciding for yourself. Alternatively, you can grab the fancier steelbook edition of the game for just a few bucks more at AU$75.View Deal

Resident Evil 3 (PS4) | AU$43 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$56.95) Following on from 2018's stellar Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom has given a fresh coat of paint to the next title in the classic horror series with a remake of Resident Evil 3. While we've heard the game is shorter than its predecessor, this nearly AU$57 discount on the full RRP should resoundingly make up for that. Snag the PS4 version for only AU$43 from Amazon Australia.View Deal