The Apple Watch Series 3 gets an $80 Prime Day price cut at Walmart

Walmart's Prime Day deals are heating up with massive savings on TVs, Google devices, kitchen appliances, and more. The retail giant is also slashing the price on the best-selling Apple Watch 3, which is on sale for just $199. That's an $80 price cut and the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 3 is a smartwatch that offers health-focused features while also keeping you connected. The Apple watch tracks activity, popular workouts, calories burned, and will give you friendly reminds to keep moving. The Series 3 smartwatch provides continuous heart rating monitoring and will notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected. The swim-proof smartwatch can also help meet your fitness goals with personalized coaching and daily goals to live a healthier life. You'll also get the basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, receive notifications, and more. The Apple Watch includes GPS technology and offers an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Series 3 smartwatch, and unlike Amazon, Walmart doesn't require a membership to shop its sale. This deals are limited time offers, so you should snag this killer deal while you can.

The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

If you want your smartwatch to include LTE connectivity, Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular on sale for $299.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch comes in a black sport band with an aluminum Case and features LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

