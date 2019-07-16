Save big on SSDs, hard drives and SD cards with these Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day is here, meaning you can save a ton of cash on all your PC components. But that's not all: all sorts of storage devices are on offer this year, with a ton of Prime Day SSD deals, along with the best hard drives, USB sticks and SD cards.

Right now you can save up to 47% on storage devices during Prime Day. One example that particularly stands out is the Samsung 860 QVO 4TB SSD for just $399 – a whopping $150 savings.

Now, there are plenty of SSD deals that aren't on the featured page that we felt should be included, so we went ahead and gathered those up down below.

We honestly feel like the best SSDs are the easiest, fastest and most cost-effective way to speed up an aging PC. Windows 10 and macOS Mojave will boot up faster, your games will load faster and, most importantly, you don't have to worry every time your laptop or PC moves.

Still, if you're after an external hard drive for archival storage, Amazon has you covered with plenty of Prime Day deals.

Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals

WD Black SN750 1TB $249 $174 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is the best gaming SSD on the market right now. Your PC games will load incredibly quickly and reliably, and when you can get the 1TB model for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, there's no reason not to install one in your rig.View Deal

Samsung 860 QVO 4TB SSD $549 just $399 at Amazon

Samsung's 860 QVO SSD was already aimed at making flash storage more affordable, but this discount can give you 4TB of fast flash storage for a good price per gigabyte.

View Deal

LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt 3 External HDD $229 $152 at Amazon

LaCie external hard drives are favorites among both professional and fledgling creatives, and it's not hard to see why. With this external drive your precious creations will be safe from any blunder. And, this 33% discount means peace of mind comes cheap.View Deal

WD Elements 10TB desktop hard drive $299 just $197 at Amazon

You can increase your available storage massively with WD's 10TB Elements external hard drive. It connects to your computers using USB 3.0 for fast transfer speeds and is now 34% off.

View Deal

G-Technology 2TB G-DRIVE $749 just $289 at Amazon

G-Technology's 2TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD is normally quite expensive, as are most external SSDs, but this deal cuts it down with 61% off. It's designed to be durable to protect your data, and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 offers up to 10Gbps transfer speeds to make sure you get the the most of the SSD's 560MB/s speed.

View Deal

WD 4TB gaming drive $129 just $91 at Amazon

WD's 4TB gaming drive is a sizable, portable option for storing a massive games collection when the internal drive is running out of space. It's 29% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

WD Black 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD $149 just $79 at Amazon

WD's Black 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD has a staggering 47% off for Amazon Prime Day. If you're computer has an empty M.2 2280 slot, this drive is ready to deliver sequential read speeds as fast as 3,400Mbps.

View Deal

