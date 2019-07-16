This Prime Day components bundle will help you build a PC on a budget

There's no way around it: building a PC is expensive. Even when you jump on some Prime Day components deals, the prices add up. That's why this Amazon Prime Day bundle that gets you an Intel Core i5-9600K, a 1TB Intel 660p SSD and an Asus Prime Z390-A motherboard is such a steal.

That's right, you can score this 6-core processor, a speedy SSD and a high-end motherboard for just $423 – saving you $103 compared to buying all of these components separately.

All you'll need to finish a new PC build after picking up this bundle is a graphics card, some RAM, a PC case and a Windows 10 install: so you're pretty much halfway done. And, if you're looking to build one of the best gaming PCs, this bundle is actually a pretty good start, as the Intel Core i5-9600K is one of the most popular processors for gaming.

And, luckily, we went ahead and gathered up a bunch of other Prime Day PC component deals, so you can get to building your PC and playing the best PC games. Plus, if PC building isn't something you want to do, we went ahead and found you some great Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Best Prime Day components deals

Asus ROG StrixGeForce RTX 2080 $799 $703 at Amazon

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, there is no PC game that can challenge your gaming PC. Even higher resolutions will be accessible, and with this Prime Day graphics card deal, you can save $96.View Deal

Asus ROG StrixGeForce RTX 2080 $799 $703 at Amazon

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, there is no PC game that can challenge your gaming PC. Even higher resolutions will be accessible, and with this Prime Day graphics card deal, you can save $96.View Deal

Asus ROG StrixGeForce RTX 2080 $799 $703 at Amazon

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, there is no PC game that can challenge your gaming PC. Even higher resolutions will be accessible, and with this Prime Day graphics card deal, you can save $96.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 460X $119 $89 at Amazon

The Corsair Crystal 460X is an absolutely gorgeous mid-tower PC case that anyone would want to show their build off in. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra $30 off – we call that a win.

View Deal

Corsair Crystal 460X $119 $89 at Amazon

The Corsair Crystal 460X is an absolutely gorgeous mid-tower PC case that anyone would want to show their build off in. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra $30 off – we call that a win.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and other retailers' websites rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.