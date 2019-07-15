Incredible Prime Day TV deal sees over $900 off a 75-inch Sony 4K TV

Amazon Prime Day's rival sale has officially begun at Walmart, and we've been scouring the site to find the top deals. The best Prime Day TV deal we've seen yet is the Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV that's on sale for $1,047. That's a massive savings of $951 and the lowest price we've found for the large-screen TV.

The Sony 70-inch TV has everything you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The 4K TV delivers a premium viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide stunning accuracy and brilliant colors. The Sony smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control your TV. The Android TV also has the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your TV as a hub to control compatible smart home devices and use your voice to play movies, ask questions, and more.



Like we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Sony TV and a fantastic price for a 70-inch TV with premium features. This deal is a limited promotion, and unlike Amazon, you don't have to be a member to shop this sale. Quantities are limited, so you should snag this Prime Day deal before it runs out.

TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.



You can also see more of best Amazon Prime Day TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on.



You can also shop more of the best Walmart deals that include savings on laptops, appliances, smart home devices and more.