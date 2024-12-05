IPVanish doubles up in security and usability

IPVanish, one of the best VPN services on the market, just doubled down on its offering with a new upgrade.

For starters, the VPN provider now has over twice as many servers available, worldwide, bringing the total to 108 countries. IPVanish said the move is to bolster users' accessibility.

The service boost also includes a new Double Hop VPN feature, available across all its Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android VPN apps. This adds an additional layer of protection by rerouting internet traffic through two separate VPN servers, instead of one.

IPVanish's expansion

If you're familiar with how a virtual private network (VPN) works, you know that VPN servers are crucial. You'll need to pick a server each time you use your VPN, in fact, and your traffic will be routed through it in order to mask your real IP address.

It goes without saying that the more VPN servers a provider offers, the better. A larger server network not only gives you more choices to browse internationally within a couple of clicks but can also translate into more stable connections.

Now, IPVanish boasts over 2,400 servers dotted across 108 countries worldwide. This means you can choose from more than 50 new locations, including Armenia, Bangladesh, Ecuador, Venezuela, and more.

The upgrade represents a considerable boost in coverage across Asia and South America. On this point, the provider said: "IPVanish now boasts the most server locations in South America of any prominent consumer VPN service, providing users with a broader range of secure, fast, and reliable connections online."

🌐 Boost Your Online Privacy with Double Hop on IPVanish VPN! Ready to take your online security to the next level? 🚀 Learn how to enable Double Hop—a powerful feature from IPVanish that routes your traffic through two separate VPN servers, doubling your encryption and privacy. pic.twitter.com/99fA2VeKSwNovember 28, 2024

A doubled server network needs doubled security, too. This is why IPVanish also launched a new multi-hop VPN option, joining the likes of NordVPN, Surfshark, and ProtonVPN in offering the extra privacy measure.

As the name suggests, activating this feature means your internet traffic gets rerouted through two different VPN services rather than just one – giving your online security a serious boost.

You'll benefit from double encryption and enhanced IP address anonymity, making it even more difficult for third parties to follow your digital trail across the web. You can also fully customize your VPN routing by choosing both your entry and exit servers to help you find the best balance between speed and privacy.

IPVanish recommends enabling Double Hop VPN when heightened security is required. "It's especially useful for journalists or activists in high-censorship regions, travelers using public Wi-Fi in hotels or airports, or individuals transferring large sums of money or handling sensitive financial details online," said the provider.

The release follows October's security boost, where IPVanish brought browsing to the cloud with the one-of-a-kind Secure Browser tool as part of a new Advanced plan alongside its no-log VPN, Threat Protection tool, and 1TB of encrypted Cloud Storage powered by Livedrive.