There's still time to grab the best Cyber Monday VPN deals

Black Friday may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of opportunities to grab amazing Cyber Monday VPN deals.

If you're looking to boost up your online privacy and your everyday streaming experience, too, a virtual private network (VPN) is the perfect tool for the job. Even better, many of the best VPN providers out there have lowered their subscription rates to ridiculous prices for Cyber Monday.

I'll break down the latest bargains available right now, so you don't miss out on any big savings.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday VPN deals

1. NordVPN: 69% off + 3 months free and a free Amazon gift card

The biggest VPN name out there has just thrown an exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal for TechRadar readers only. Pick one of its 2-year plans to enjoy a huge 69% off, 3 months of free protection, and a free Amazon gift card of up to $30/£30/30€. Starting from as little as $2.99 per month, that's the best deal NordVPN had all year. You'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you buy completely risk-free. You can then see for yourself why it's the top-rated Netflix VPN right now. Harry up, the offer ends on November 29. ▶ Find out more in our in-depth NordVPN review.

2. Surfshark: 80% off and up to 5 months free

Already rated as the best cheap VPN on the market, the provider hasn't missed the chance to give away even more value for money this Black Friday/Cyber Monday season. With an 80% savings, you can either decide to get its basic package at $1.99 per month or upgrade to its full security suite for the equivalent of just $3.99 per month. To this bargain price, the provider will also add up to 5 months of free protection on top. Again, you can try it out for 30 days risk-free, but I'm sure you'll be impressed by its amazing array of features and speedy connections. Surfshark gives you more time to decide, too, as its offer ends on December 4. ▶ Find out more in our Surfshark VPN review.

3. Private Internet Access: 86% off + 4 months free

Private Internet Access (PIA) offers an enormous server network along with an immense array of configurable tools, making it in fourth place on TechRadar's overall VPN ranking list. With a staggering 86% savings and 4 extra months on top, you can enjoy all PIA's perks for just the equivalent of a tiny $2.03 per month. I especially recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable torrenting VPN or a dedicated Linux app. See for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee as the offer ends on December 7. ▶ Find out how it compares to ExpressVPN and NordVPN in our Private Internet Access VPN review.

4. IPVanish: 81% saving + 3 months free

Another excellent choice, also IPVanish is offering some pretty amazing savings this Cyber Monday. If you subscribe to its 2-year plan, you will enjoy an 81% discount and 3 months of free protection for the equivalent of $2.49 per month. IPVanish is an up-and-coming service with impressive speeds and decent unblocking capabilities, gaining a fifth position in the overall VPN ranking right after PIA. It isn't always regarded as the cheapest out there, so hurry up before the deal is over. ▶ Read our IPVanish VPN review to see whether it suits your needs.

5. ExpressVPN: 49% off + 3 months free

Last but not least, we have our top-rated service ExpressVPN. That's true, the provider hasn't dropped its prices for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Yet, TechRadar readers can enjoy an exclusive discount nonetheless. Follow the link on this page for getting a 49% off and 3 months free on top, for about $6.67 per month. Despite being way more expensive than its competitors above, it comes with a built-in password manager and ad-blocker at no extra cost. The offer even includes a year of unlimited cloud backup for free, too. Try it out with its 30-day money-back guarantee—we are sure you'll not look back. ▶ See what makes it my go-to VPN in our ExpressVPN review.

How to choose best Cyber Monday VPN deals

There's a lot to consider when it comes to choosing the best Cyber Monday VPN deal, and the ones above are the ones absolutely worth buying right now.

As a rule of thumb, price isn't everything—even on a special day like today. That's the reason I decided to add ExpressVPN's offer in my roundup of the best deals out there, despite the price being way higher than competitors.

ExpressVPN is the service which all here at TechRadar use everyday both at work and in our free time, and we can honestly recommend it for its smooth user experience and stable connections.

If you're after a reliable streaming VPN (and some extra savings, too), I recommend going for NordVPN—its unblocking powers are absolutely faultless. A keen gamer? Surfshark, NordVPN and IPVanish were the fastest VPNs out there last time we checked.

PIA is then the service I would suggest buying if you are a more experienced user who's after a truly customizable experience.

Looking for more Cyber Monday VPN bargains?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean VPN prices are the lowest they'll be all year. There are plenty of other Cyber Monday deals to be had beyond VPNs, too. So click through to both and see which deals are worth getting, and which providers haven't changed at all. Alternatively, use the AI deal finder below to find deals across dozens of websites. ▶ Check out the latest Cyber Monday VPN deals.

Need some extra help to track down all the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains? Check out our AI deal finder below to pull through all the deals available on all our brands. That includes TechRadar, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, and many, many more!

Cyber Monday VPN deal FAQs

What is Cyber Monday? A way for retailers to encourage customers to shop online, Cyber Monday seeks to make the Black Friday bargains last a little bit longer. Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 hub pages to get the best deals overalls—not just for VPNs. Don't worry if you miss Black Friday offers then, as most providers' Cyber Monday deals are the same, or even better.

Why do I need a VPN? A VPN has become an essential tool for every kind of internet user. It's, in fact, way more than just about hiding yourself from snooping internet providers, but rather for better everyday online experiences overall. Let's say you connect to the public WiFi in your local cafe. You're browsing the internet, maybe you're doing some online banking or buying something in the Cyber Monday sales. That's all fine, except you're not the only person seeing your information. Without a VPN, your internet traffic is open and accessible, and can easily be acquired by hackers. With a VPN, your data is encrypted, so even if you've connected to that fake WiFi hotspot, the hacker will have no clue what's going on in your data packets. It keeps you safe online while protecting your privacy and anonymity at the same time. A VPN is also the software you need to access your usual streaming catalog when traveling abroad, or bypass any other type of geo-restrictions applied on online content across the world. It can also make your torrenting activities safer, and your gaming experience more stable. ▶ You can find out more in our "What is a VPN?" guide.

