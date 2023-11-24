Cyber Monday VPN deals: which providers aren’t lowering their prices?

The weather is awful, the days are short, and 2024 is somehow just on the horizon—but there is some good news: the Cyber Monday VPN deals. There's really no better time to bag a bargain, and the same logic applies to the world of cybersecurity.

I'm constantly putting the industry's best VPNs to the test to figure out which ones are worth your money, and I've also kept an eye on their seasonal discounts and special offers. Most services hold fire on their best, biggest, and most jaw-dropping VPN deals for this time of year, and there are some absolute steals available for 2023.

While you'll generally be spoiled for choice when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains, there are a handful of providers that have chosen to opt out of the price-cutting and deal-doing. This means that if you've had your eye on them, hoping to save a little money in time for the holidays, you might be disappointed.

Which VPNs didn't lower prices for Cyber Monday?

ExpressVPN is a titan of the VPN industry and my number-one pick overall. It's a service I use every day because it's just that reliable—I can stream in HD and check out content from around the world (which is 90% of my plan for the holidays) and go about my day-to-day browsing knowing that I'm covered by tough encryption

It's the total package, and I'd love to say that you can pick up an ExpressVPN plan over Cyber Monday for a rock-bottom price but, sadly, that's not the case. The provider has decided to abstain from seasonal sales and keep its pricing consistent with its year-round structure.

So, if you want to try the best of the best, you're going to have to shell out for a full-price plan, and ExpressVPN is one of the more expensive services on the market. A 1-year plan will set you back $6.67 a month, and while that's a 49% saving, you'll still be able to find better bargains elsewhere.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FastestVPN is another service that hasn't lowered its prices for the Cyber Monday celebrations. It's a promising up-and-comer in the industry, and I was pleasantly surprised by its potential when I put it under the microscope in my most recent review.

If you fancy checking it out for yourself, you can get a lifetime plan for just $40—which is less than you'd pay for about 4 months of coverage with some other services. Not only is this a one-off, one-time payment, but you'll also get access to a free ad-blocker, password manager, and malware protection suite, which makes it a pretty well-rounded product.

Just like ExpressVPN, however, this is FastestVPN's regular pricing. There's not a Cyber Monday deal or discount in sight.

It's also worth noting that Fastest VPN has its quirks. It didn't quite live up to its name when I tested its performance, though it is still a speedy service, and I had trouble unblocking in-demand streaming platforms. The lack of consistent support is cause for concern, too, and I'd ultimately recommend shopping around if you want to pick up a premium service for a massively reduced price this Cyber Monday.

What's the best Cyber Monday VPN deal?

If you don't care who hasn't dropped their prices, and you just want to know which VPN deals are worth buying, I've got you covered there too. I'm incredibly proud to say I scored an exclusive deal with NordVPN this year. That's right, NordVPN—the fastest VPN I've ever tested and one of the industry's most well-known services.

Honestly, its Cyber Monday deal is downright ludicrous. You can grab a 2-year plan for just $2.99 a month and check out its whole suite of security tools, unblocking power, and servers dotted around the world. Plus, you'll get 3 extra months of coverage for not one penny extra.

The real cherry on top of this privacy-flavored cake is the TechRadar exclusive—an Amazon gift card of up to $30/£30/30€. It's free, for real, and you can use it on whatever you like, whether that's treating somebody you love or getting that one thing that's been on your Wish List for ages.

NordVPN: 69% off + a free Amazon gift card

You don't wanna miss out on this deal. It's a huge 69% saving, and you'll even be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you buy, and see why it's my top-rated Netflix VPN. ▶ Find out more in our in-depth NordVPN review.

