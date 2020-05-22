In uncertain times, Hong Kong residents are rushing to download a VPN. The likelihood of China taking over the region's national security legislation is growing by the day, and the elongation of the 'Great Firewall of China' ever more imminent.

So that means that Hong Kong residents and visitors may also soon be subject to the strict website blocking measures that the people of China already know only too well. From Google to Wikipedia, by way of news sites (BBC, New York Times, CNN), social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), streaming sites (Spotify, YouTube, Twitch) and messaging apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger) - the relentless blocking of some of the world's most popular sites may soon be enforced against those in Hong Kong.

The solution? Well, one of the reasons why VPNs have grown so massively in popularity over the last few years is that their geo-spoofing capabilities. That means you can effectively kid your computer, phone - even your router - into thinking they're in another country altogether. A country where the above websites aren't subject to the same blocking.

Below are five services that have a proven track-record of getting around the geo-restrictions put in place by the Chinese government. That makes them an obvious choice as the best Hong Kong VPN services, too.

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN in the world

Tried and tested in China

Superb across the board

Really useful 24/7 customer support

Fast and secure

Not the cheapest

The best Hong Kong VPN 2020 - Get 3 months FREE and 49% off

ExpressVPN tops our best VPN for China hitlist and has done for a while. It has really lead the way when it comes to getting around those government-sanctioned website blocks.

That's obviously a start, but it wouldn't be worth recommending if it didn't excel in several other areas, too. It has servers in over 90 countries, for one, so wherever you want to relocate your IP address, you have more options than pretty much every one of its competitors can manage.

Indeed, ExpressVPN actively monitors its network for China accessibility and ensures that its software stays ahead of the censors’ efforts to block connections. Under the hood, ExpressVPN uses obfuscation protocols and advanced technology to provide the best possible experience for users in Hong Kong.

ExpressVPN offers consistent and reliable performance, with smart dedicated apps for most devices including routers. And in the unlikely event that you struggle to get it working, we can tell your from experience that its 24/7 live chat support is fantastic at sorting out problems.

Want to give it a go without committing? Then the 30-day money-back guarantee is completely quibble free and means you can effectively try before you buy. But if you do want it for keeps, the annual plan is by far the best value:

2. NordVPN

The world's most well-known VPN is a great choice in Hong Kong

Audited privacy policy

Tonnes of servers

Fast and reliable connections

Express is slightly easier to use

You know that NordVPN means business when you discover that it has dedicated an entire team to the pursuit of getting around website blocking in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and China. They monitor connectivity and then get to work playing whack-a-mole when new blocks get in its way.

NordVPN brings some serious performance to the table, and we're not just talking about the lightning fast connection speeds we saw from servers all over the world. The privacy policy is clear, detailed and audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers - we may be geeks, but we find that pretty impressive. And the online security tools it has in place include double encryption and so-called 'Onion over VPN' which routes your traffic through NordVPN's own network and then via the private Onion network.

Customer support is truly useful, the mobile VPN apps are easy to use and the service has a proven tack record for unblocking all the usual TV streaming sites.

Like with Express above, if you're still a bit unsure about whether NordVPN is right for you, there's a 30 day money-back guarantee.

3. Surfshark

Fully featured Hong Kong VPN but with a low subscription price

Incredible pricing

Actively works to unblock sites

Clean straightforward interface

Possibly too basic in some areas

Android app could use improvement

Surfshark has sky-rocketed in popularity of late. Maybe it's because of the strong reviews it has earned all over the internet. Or maybe, just maybe, it's because of its ridiculously cheap pricing!

While the sub-$2 a month price point will indeed be a lure for many, let's not understate the first part of that. Surfshark is offering a high quality VPN product here and the company's dedication to serving all your favorite websites in China means it's a natural fit in this countdown.

It has fewer servers and locations than the big boys above, but we love how straightforward and easy it is to use Surfshark both on desktop and its mobile apps. It leaves you in no doubt as to when it's on and what server you're connected to.

Privacy and security are likely to be a big concern with the Chinese-government lurking in Hong Kong, so its support for OpenVPN and IKEv2 security protocols, AES-256 encryption, and on-by-default kill switch should make you feel much better about keeping your private information encrypted. There's also a private DNS and a double VPN hop for additional security.

Despite the low pricing, Surfshark makes its service available to unlimited simultaneously connected devices, so you can share it around easily with friends and family as well.

4. ProtonVPN Free

A solid free option if you want a VPN without paying a penny

No monthly data limits

Strong privacy game

Won't be the fastest

Only 3 servers available

We know, we know. You want a VPN but you don't want to pay for it. We understand - it's no great surprise that our best free VPN guide is such a popular read!

On that list you'll find ProtonVPN Free. And the thing that makes it really stand out in the crowd is the fact that it doesn't restrict you to only using your VPN for an allotted amount of data. Yep, a free service with unlimited data usage is a rare beast indeed.

Of course that means you'll be subject to some restrictions. Only three servers to start with - based in the US, Netherlands, but crucially also Japan. That proximity to Hong Kong should mean fast, reliable connections. And we like the fact that despites its price (or lack thereof), it still brings to the table a full no-logging privacy policy. You don't even have to give any more information than your email address when you sign in.

But don't expect great speeds, as they get throttled during peak times. So for anything more than checking and sending emails and checking your social media accounts while in Hong Kong, we'd definitely recommend choosing one of the providers above.

5. NordVPN Teams

One of the best business VPNs for Hong Kong

Super security at its heart

Great apps for your staff

Astonishing amount of servers

Pricier than consumer VPNs

The business-arm of the consumer-focused service above, NordVPN Teams has emerged as one of the premier players in the growing business VPN market.

Honestly, it boasts most of the same perks as its 'regular' baby brother above. 5,000+ servers in around 60 locations, excellent customer support, some of the toughest security protocols out there and sheer usability that even VPN novices can get started without trouble.

For the extra money you'll pay, you get the benefit of a dedicated account manager looking after you and your employees. That's a nice perk, especially if you do have staff on board who aren't as computer-savvy as others.

In addition, you get a dedicated business VPN server for internal use, and each VPN account is assigned a fixed dedicated IP address regardless of the location, network or device. Hong Kong-based businesses could benefit greatly from this service.

