Toshiba UK31 4K TV (43UK3163DB) review

The Toshiba UK31 is a fine 4K TV at this price point – it won't knock your socks off, but you equally won't be embarrassed when you host the next film night, especially if you can boost its audio with a soundbar.

One-minute review

The Toshiba UK31 is a sleek-looking 4K TV that, at its £379 price tag for a 43-inch display, offers more than enough bang for its buck.

As you'd expect from a TV of this price, its audio performance is nothing to write home about – so we'd recommend nabbing a sound bar if you can afford it – but the picture quality more than makes up for what it lacks elsewhere.

Toshiba's TRU Picture Engine software alongside Dolby Vision and HDR support ensures this set delivers a crisp, smooth image with decent contrast that is sure to enhance your viewing experience next time you binge a TV show.

Though if you like watching the latest hits from Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus make sure to grab a streaming stick first (such as a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick) as the UK31's smart platform is lacking several key services.

Gamers may also want to shy away from this TV as the HDMI 2.0 ports are the best this TV offers meaning the image quality output from your favorite console will be capped at just 4K/60fps even if your high-end rig can do better.

Price and availability

The Toshiba UK31 is on sale right now in the UK – and it comes in both 43-inch or 58-inch sizes.

We tested the 43-inch version which costs £379, while the 58-inch version sells for £529, however, we've already seen it sold for less. During the 2021 Black Friday sales we did see this TV drop down to £329 / £449, so if you're not desperate to upgrade your home cinema right now you might want to wait for the next sales period and nab this TV at a bargain.

If you're in the US you might instead want to check out the Toshiba C350 - while it doesn't come with identical specs, you'll find many comparable features at around the same price point as this UK31 set.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

Sleek design

Wide foot

Annoying power light

The Toshiba UK31 has a sleek frame and design that doesn’t give off the impression this is a budget TV – though there are still a few issues with the set's appearance.

It's supported by a single large stand that provides more than enough support, but the connection between the screen and stand is a little flimsier than we'd like. While we've had no issues the set can be rocked in place a bit too easily leaving us worried it might come loose from the base.

Additionally, the base isn't particularly tall. Generally, this won't be an issue but if you plan to use a soundbar you might find it will get in the way of the screen unless you can elevate your TV a little more – or simply wall-mount it.

The main gripe we have with the TV's design, though, is the green power light at the base of the screen. While we did eventually learn to ignore it, the light is bright and more eye-catching than we would like during use, especially if you like to turn down other lights in the room to enhance the impact of your TV screen.

(Image credit: Toshiba)

As for ports, you'll find three HDMI 2.0 ports that support 4K at 60Hz. One of these ports supports eARC for connecting a sound bar. You'll also find an Ethernet, a digital optical output and a USB port so you connect a multitude of devices.

The remote control is nothing to write home about but will get the job done. It has a standard array of buttons to carry out the TV's functions as well as shortcuts that will give you quick access to the Prime Video and Netflix streaming services.

Smart TV

Easy to use interface

Amazon Alexa voice assistant built-in

No native Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus

The Toshiba UK31’s OS is definitely the area where this set performs weakest.

While the TV's interface is easy to navigate a major issue you'll notice out of the gate is that some key streaming apps are missing. You can access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, but there’s no Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus (and music lovers will notice that Spotify is absent as well).

Given that these are some of the most popular services out there offering great shows like The Mandolarian and Ted Lasso, it’s not just disappointing but surprising that you can’t access them natively through this TV.

On top of that, the Alexa integration isn’t much to write home about. If you are deep in the Amazon ecosystem, you should get some additional functionality by connected to compatible Alexa products. However, the built-in Alexa support for the UK31 isn't quite as polished as in more premium TVs, the voice assistant often reacting even when we haven't said ‘Hey Alexa’. You can, however, turn the smart assistant off entirely.

(Image credit: Toshiba)

Picture performance

TRU Picture Engine boosts performance

Crisp 4K image

TRU Flow is great for sports, but not everything else

Thankfully the Toshiba UK31 does well where it counts – it’s picture performance is excellent when compared to other budget-friendly sets.

This TV’s 4K image is crisp and clear, and thanks to this set’s Dolby Vision and HDR10 codecs the colors are bright and vivid. The middling brightness means the UK31 can't compete with higher-end sets, but you're getting a solid picture output for the price.

This is a cheap 4K TV, but one that does manage to upscale lower-res content admirably, while Toshiba's TRU Flow technology ensures smooth, judder-free images for fast-paced sports matches and the like.

Lastly, TRU Micro Dimming lends a hand at improving this TV’s contrast. While you’ll get a much better performance out of OLED screens – which excel at delivering distinct black levels – the UK31’s Micro Dimming tech does improve the depiction of dark scenes, beyond what you might expect at this price point.

The only issue we had with the TRU engine is that TRU Flow would turn itself on too often for our tastes – and can give what you're watching a bit of an unnatural feel.

(Image credit: Future)

Audio performance

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio Codec

Audio is sufficient, if underwhelming

You wouldn't regret buying a soundbar

While you won’t be blown away by the audio that the UK31 can produce, the sound quality of its 20W speaker system is more than enough to get the job done for those on a tight budget.

Bass is quite light, but the mids and highs hold up enough to ensure every scene is audible – clear, if not overly impactful. If you’re just looking to kick back and relax while watching everyday TV, you’ll be plenty happy with what you get.

But, if you can afford to splash out on a soundbar then you’ll be treated to a major boost in performance.

One of the key reasons for this is that this UK31 comes equipped with the Dolby Atmos codec. The native speakers aren’t capable of putting this to good use, but a half-decent soundbar definitely can – giving your TV’s audio performance a major step up that would rival a more high-end home cinema setup.

Should I buy the Toshiba UK31 4K LCD TV?

Buy it if...

You're after a budget TV

This TV is at an incredibly budget-friendly price point and comes with some impressive features.

You're a sports fan

Thanks to this TV's TRU Flow feature, you'll be able to keep up with all the action as it unfolds onscreen, without troublesome judder.

You don't mind compromises

This TV pulls of a good image at an even better price but makes sacrifices in several departments, if you want a TV that has delivers a better performance you might want to think about increasing your budget.

Don't buy it if...

You subscribe to loads of streaming services

Unfortunately, quite a few streaming services are missing from this TV's OS – so unless you have a Fire TV Stick or Chromecast you're not going to be able to watch all of them.

You don't use Amazon Echo devices

The inclusion of the Alexa AI assistant is a bit of a gimmick, and unless you're already in the Amazon Echo ecosystem then you won't find much use for it.

You don't have space for a sound bar

A soundbar isn't a necessity for this TV but it would greatly improve its lacklustre audio performance – if you have the space for one in your home cinema setup you absolutely should add one.