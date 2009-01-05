Epson AcuLaser M2000DN review

Puts in a fair performance, but overall this printer doesn't do enough to justify its price tag

Although the SRP of the Epson AcuLaser M2000DN is £264, we had no trouble finding it on sale for £169 (inc. VAT), and this is the model that comes complete with 10/100 Ethernet.

If you don't need networking, the basic M2000D is available for £128. There's another option, as models with a T suffix come with a second 250-sheet tray.

The M2000DT costs £185 and the M2000DTN sells for £227, which means the tray is priced at £60 if you buy it in a T model instead of the usual price of £115 as a separate part.

Epson offers a choice of two toner cartridges for the M2000DN with the smaller 3500-page model at £77 or 2.2p per page and the monster 8000-page model at £123 or 1.5p per page.

Frustrating drivers



We were disappointed by the Epson drivers. All of the functions you want for duplex printing and watermarks are provided, but you're faced with decisions every step of the way. Duplex? No problem, but where do you want to fasten the pages? A water mark? Sure thing, but how dark or faint do you want it to be?

The Epson drivers make it simple to change the resolution from 600 x 600 pixels to either 300 x 300 or 1200 x 1200 pixels with the minimum of fuss; however, we felt the default setting gave the best print quality. There's more annoyance as the Epson Status Monitor appears devoted to the task of selling you Epson consumables.

Print speed matches many rivals, but small details, such as the way the Epson curls the corners of the paper, left us wondering whether the low price of the M2000DN represents good value for money.