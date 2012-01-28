The Gigabyte Aivia M8600 is a wireless gaming mouse that has the admirable aim to ensure you never run out of power.

Wireless mice are great, because we don't have to worry about trailing wires across our desks, and they generally give us a lot more freedom. One of their biggest problems, however, is reliance on batteries.

If you've got a mouse that uses standard non-rechargeable AA or AAA batteries, this can be an annoying expense, especially if they run out when you don't have any spares in the house, necessitating a frenzied rush to the shop just to move your cursor. A mouse low on power can also become unresponsive and erratic.

The Gigabyte Aivia M8600 Wireless Macro Gaming Mouse has addressed a number of these battery concerns. For a start, the M8600 doesn't rely on AA batteries. Instead, it has a Li-ion battery that is charged by placing the mouse on the charging dock, which also doubles as a wireless receiver.

The M8600 can also be plugged directly into a computer for charging (and simultaneous use) via a USB cable. Gigabyte claims you can enjoy 50 hours of continuous use with the M8600's battery, and it certainly retains its charge for a long time.

Even better, it comes with an extra battery, which you can install when your juice does start to run low. The standalone battery can also be charged in the dock, but not at the same time as the mouse.

It wouldn't look out of place as part of Batman's costume, with a matt black finish and rather severe angles.

Luckily it's a lot more comfortable to hold than we'd imagine, though still far from the most ergonomic mouse we've had a chance to test. It has a decent weight and feels well built, with buttons feeling firm and responsive.

The speed of the mouse can be quickly altered by pressing the plus and minus buttons on either side of the scroll wheel. There are three speed settings, represented by LEDs on the mouse, and each level is different enough from the last to make it worth switching for specific tasks or games, although it doesn't offer a great level of customisation.

Verdict

This mouse is expensive, but it's well designed and performs brilliantly.

