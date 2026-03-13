Amazon just quietly dropped prices even further on Razer gaming peripherals — here are 9 unmissable deals with 40% or more off
Now's a really good time to upgrade your gaming setup
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Amazon UK is nearing the end of its Big Spring Sale, and — in a surprise move — has actually increased the discounts on a number of Razer gaming peripherals. Headsets and mice that started the week with a decent price-drop are ending it with a much bigger one.
Certain deals seem almost too good to be true. For example, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse has a list price of £159.99, dropped to £101 at the start of the week and is now £72. We awarded this mouse a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Basilisk V3 Pro review, calling it an "absolute ace" and shouting out the "great ergonomics, fast performance and long battery life."
• View the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale
Another standout is the BlackShark V2 Pro headset, which was down to £165.96 and is now £120.28. That one also scored 4.5 stars in our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, with our tester most impressed by the "immersive sound, amazing mic and great battery life".
Scroll down for more of the biggest and best discounts on Razer gaming gadgets, or head to TechRadar's Amazon Spring Deal Days live hub for a guide to all the top deals across a range of tech and gadgets.
Razer gaming deals — ranked by biggest discount
More of today's best Amazon Spring Deal Days deals
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV, Blink & Echo from £13.99
- Apple: AirPods & Apple Watch from £139
- Appliances: up to 30% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Clothing: up to 50% off Sketchers & Crocs
- Essentials: from £5
- Gaming: up to 50% off PS5 & Switch games
- Headphones: Sony & Shokz from £59
- Health & Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Laptops: from £149.99
- Smart home: up to 50% off cameras & doorbells
- Smartwatches: Apple, Samsung & Huawei from £99
- Tablets: Fire & Galaxy Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 30% off Lego
- TVs: from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 30% off Shark & Vax
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best products.
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