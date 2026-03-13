Amazon just quietly dropped prices even further on Razer gaming peripherals — here are 9 unmissable deals with 40% or more off

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Now's a really good time to upgrade your gaming setup

Razer gaming mouse and headphones
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon UK is nearing the end of its Big Spring Sale, and — in a surprise move — has actually increased the discounts on a number of Razer gaming peripherals. Headsets and mice that started the week with a decent price-drop are ending it with a much bigger one.

Certain deals seem almost too good to be true. For example, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse has a list price of £159.99, dropped to £101 at the start of the week and is now £72. We awarded this mouse a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Basilisk V3 Pro review, calling it an "absolute ace" and shouting out the "great ergonomics, fast performance and long battery life."

View the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Razer gaming deals — ranked by biggest discount

More of today's best Amazon Spring Deal Days deals

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Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton
Collections Editor

Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best products.

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