SteelSeries is one of my favourite gaming hardware brands, and I now only use its headsets on PC and console. They're simply that good. From out-of-the-box audio quality to the feature set, and from connectivity to design and build, each product offers excellence in its own price category.

• View the full Amazon Spring Sale

Be it on PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, and even on mobile when I'm out and about, SteelSeries has provided me with the best experiences in gaming audio — and beyond gaming too. I'm a huge fan of each of its headsets across the price spectrum, and I always have several of them within arm's reach.

While Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale isn't usually an event that features lots for great gaming offers, these SteelSeries discounts buck that trend, and they're some of the best UK gaming deals I've seen in a long time.

I cannot recommend the brand's headsets enough — and with each of the brand's levels of headset being discounted right now, there's never been a better time to pick one up.

SteelSeries gaming headsets on sale now

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