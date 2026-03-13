I now only use SteelSeries headsets — and it looks like every single one of my favourites is discounted in Amazon's Spring Sale

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Hear better, for less

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset on a man&#039;s head
(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

SteelSeries is one of my favourite gaming hardware brands, and I now only use its headsets on PC and console. They're simply that good. From out-of-the-box audio quality to the feature set, and from connectivity to design and build, each product offers excellence in its own price category.

View the full Amazon Spring Sale

I cannot recommend the brand's headsets enough — and with each of the brand's levels of headset being discounted right now, there's never been a better time to pick one up.

SteelSeries gaming headsets on sale now

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Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

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