Asus P6T Deluxe Palm OC Edition review

With a USB external OC controller, you don't need to fiddle in the BIOS for a few extra clock cycles

Asus P6T Deluxe Palm Edition
Most people will be able to live without it but if you overclock a lot and hate the boring BIOS screen, this one could be for you

Our Verdict

It may be seen as a gimmick by many but people who have trouble with tweaking BIOS settings, this could be a godsend

For

  • External USB OC controller
  • On a par with other X58 boards

Against

  • Expensive
  • Basic overclocking options

Asus's slightly garish lower-end X58 board is more affordable than the sillily-priced Rampage II above it, but cheerfully heads off back into the realm of insanity quickly afterwards.

The reason? Asus has bundled in a USB-powered, PDA-like external display/controller, from which you can monitor performance and do some mild overclocking. It's beyond futile, but a deal-sweetener for case-modders.

However, you can grab a P6T without the unit for £50 less. Other than that, it's pretty much on a par with the other X58, though its BIOS overclocking options are much more basic.

That said, it squeezed a little more from our air-cooled Core i7 before falling over.