Devolo dLAN 200 AV Wireless N Starter Kit review

A good way to get broadband and wireless networking to otherwise inaccessible parts of your home.

Powerline networking is the perfect solution to circumventing wireless networking's shortcomings, and the Devolo dLAN 200 AV Wireless N Starter Kit attempts to combine the best of both worlds.

It builds upon the existing Devolo product line offering the same 200Mbps networking over your home's internal power wiring, as it has with the rest of the Devolo dLAN 200 AV product line. The cherry on the cake is one of the two supplied adaptors happens to also be a Wireless-N 300Mbps router.

This ingenious solution enables you to plug an internet gateway in at the other end of your property, connect it to one Devolo dLAN 200 AV adaptor and then locate the Wireless-N equipped adaptor exactly where you need it, to maximise the wireless signal.

It's an interesting and practical solution for anyone that has their broadband router significantly distant from where they actually want the broadband, or your home has thick walls as are often found in older properties.

Alternatively, it enables you to create a wireless hotspot in more remotes areas of your home, especially if you have an outhouse or garage wired to the mains supply.