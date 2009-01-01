Rock XSL8-Q9300 review

An impressive performer with games, but elsewhere it fails to justify its high price

There aren't many laptops which can run World in Conflict at a playable framerate, at native resolution, without turning off all the effects, but the Rock XSL8-Q9300 is one of them.

With two GeForce 9800M GTs in SLI configuration, and a quad-core Q9300 to boot, there's not a lot it can't handle.

It's a huge machine – it has to be to handle all that cooling – but the size is definitely worth it.

Is the price? Well, not really. In an ideal world we'd be able to downgrade the CPU to a cheaper, faster dual-core, though the website will only let us select the almost as expensive E8400 at this time. Might mean we got more than an hour and a half battery life out of it though.

The configuration at purchase is highly customisable, as you'd expect at this price-point.