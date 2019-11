A desirable and versatile MP3 player, but a little expensive for the storage you get

Everything about this player oozes sex appeal. With its chrome-trimmed exterior and sharp display, it's perhaps (whisper it) more physically desirable than the iPod Nano.

The controls are excellent and the interface is a joy to use, plus it syncs with Windows Media Player 10 out of the box, so there's no need for drivers.

Our only minor whinge is that you only get 2GB capacity for your £80. Other than that, it's one of the most desirable MP3 players on the market.