Samsung S730 review

Does a good job as a camera but the reliance on AA batteries is annoying

This 7.2-megapixel snapper weighs in at a handy 130g and comes with a 3x optical zoom and a bright 2.5-inch LED screen.

With 10 modes to choose from, the controls on the back are clear and easy to access. If your camera work isn't as steady as it once was, there is even ASR (Advanced Shake Reduction).

Powered by two AA batteries, it's a power-hungry device. However, when it comes to quality, we were impressed with the overall tone of images, but with only 20MB of internal memory you'll soon be adding an SD card to store more shots.