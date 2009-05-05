Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS7 review

A great buy for the cash with solid build and good quality snaps

With a street price of £130, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS7 is in direct competition with Canon's new PowerShot A480, which we reviewed here. However, the FS7's build quality feels far superior and much less plasticky.

The 4x zoom lens gives more range at both wide-angle and telephoto extremes and, even more impressively at the price, you get built-in optical stabilisation, which is rare at this price point.

So-called 'intelligence' is often a misnomer but, in our tests, the camera got things right in Intelligent Auto mode with much more consistency than Fujifilm's F200EXR.

Alternatively, there's a pretty good selection of less-automatic shooting modes for when you want to take control.

Image quality is excellent for a budget camera, with lovely colour, accurate exposure, very good sharpness and low image noise at high ISO settings. It's a very good buy at the price.