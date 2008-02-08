Panasonic TX-32LXD70 review

Just try and stop us from heaping praise on this outstanding 32in LCD TV

Like Bond, Panasonic’s TX-32LXD70 is jacketed in a sleek, black tuxedo and boasts an arsenal of sophisticated features that would make Q jump for joy. It’s proof positive that despite the company’s love for plasma, it knows how to create an outstanding 32in LCD TV as well. Throw ina cornucopia of connections and an aggressive £600 price and it’s an HDTV licensed to kill – the opposition, that is.

Those connections set out the TX-32LXD70’s HD-ready stall. Two 1080p-capable HDMI inputs and component video tick the HD-ready boxes, along with the native resolution of 1366 x 768.

Keep it Vreal2

Its list of video processing features also makes compelling reading. Top of the list are Motion Picture Pro 100Hz processing (LCD-only technology for creating smoother onscreen images) and Panasonic’s Vreal2 image processing to make even the most difficult to render images easy on the eye.

Other notable features include a built-in digital tuner and VIERA link capabilities – this is good news if you have more than one piece of kit from Panasonic. This latter function allows you to operate a whole system of Panasonic equipment from the TV’s remote control.

Like 007’s adventures, the TX-32LXD70’s toys are fully exploited. Setting our test Blu-ray disc of Casino Royale in motion, we were struck by the stunning hi-def pictures during the iconic opening sequence. Images are clear and detailed – classic hallmarks of a great HD picture.

The 100Hz system allows the TX-32LXD70 to show fast-paced sequences, like Casino Royale’s rooftop chase, with the sort of clarity that is sorely missed on many an LCD at this price point, significantly boosting the resolution of moving objects. Similarly, its colour management tools strut their stuff with panache, delivering impressively realistic skin tones.

It will love you long time

The TX-32LXD70 isn’t just a high-definition snob: it also knows how to massage standard-definition pictures to make them look like they belong to the same screen. Wherever you are seated in your living room, the TX-32LXD70 is guaranteed to dish up great pictures: its IPS Alpha panel’s viewing angle is considerably wider than most other LCD TVs.

The only criticisms that we have about its picture performance are its black levels, which are on the average side. This is a common complaint of many an LCD TV of this size and price, so it shouldn’t put you off what is an otherwise excellent performer. Those after deepest darkest black levels should head for plasma.

The sterling work continues with the TX-32LXD70’s audio, which puts in a robust job and never struggles with the more demanding aspects of the orchestral soundtrack. It would have been nice if the TX-32LXD70 was equipped with the V-Audio Surround Smart speaker system like its bigger brother, the TX-32LXD700, but that would certainly have ramped up its price. Besides, the audio is more than adequate for most people’s domestic needs.

The TX-32LXD70 is another fine addition to Panasonic’s bulging catalogue of flatscreens, conclusively demonstrating that the manufacturer is as adept with budget LCD TVs as it is with high-end plasmas. This TV neatly earns the legend of the 007 of 32in LCD TVs: this stylish and smooth operator has a licence to thrill.