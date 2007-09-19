Kimber 8PR

This cable makes great music, and allows admirable levels of analytical detail throughout. Excellent value

The price per metre is nominal as this cable is not available off-the-reel, which is just as well - would you want to cut and strip 16 individual strands at each end of each cable?

Between them, those multiple conductors add up to a lot of copper, however, that's not their only point. Kimber claims its woven construction rejects radio frequency interference (RFI), and the more conductors that are used the better.

Loudspeakers aren't sensitive to RFI, but amplifier outputs certainly can be, so it's not an irrelevance. Possibly just as important, in our experience, is the relatively high capacitance/low inductance this construction offers. Copper is unspecified 'high purity' and the insulation, polythene.

We've long admired Kimber's speaker cables for the solidity and authority of the sound they produce from a wide variety of amps and speakers.

In keeping with that, 8PR has great bass and an effortless command of wide dynamic swings. Its detail is good and imaging highly creditable, while high treble is very open. Acoustic spaces are clearly portrayed, too.

If anything, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts and we found this Kimber cable the most involving, enjoyable and musical here. Combining good tonality, detail and long-term listenability at this price is a smart trick that's not to be missed.