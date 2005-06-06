Sennheiser HD 215 review

Sennheiser are one of the most well respected names in the world of headphones, producing an entire range of models from seriously expensive reference sets to small portables. This particular model, the HD 215, has been designed with DJs in mind, as the spate of DJ-friendly features allude to.

The closed design ensures all attention is focused on the mixer without external distraction, while the right-hand ear cup is hinged to ease DJ monitoring. And the coiled cord, which can be removed and replaced if damaged, is positioned to enable extra flexibility while searching for the next floor filler. The padded headband and cups grip tightly and are comfortable enough, though the cumbersome design is too plastic.

The heavyweight sound packs plenty of punch, offering impressive bass depth without overextending low frequencies. And subtleties aren't ignored either, producing an accurate three-dimensional feel to the soundstage. For this money, and more, you could do a lot worse, even if the only scratching you do is to comfort an itch.