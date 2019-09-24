You can save £50 on the Sonos Play:1 ahead of Black Friday sales

Love the Sonos Play:1 speaker, but hate the price? You can now get a Certified Refurbished model with a £50 discount over at the Sonos website, bringing the price down from £170 to a much more palatable £119.

This superb smart speaker hooks up to your Wi-Fi, and can be paired with other Sonos: Play 1 for true stereo sound, or with other speakers in the range to create an entire home audio system.

Despite its diminutive size, it packs a sonic punch, thanks to its midrange woofer, tweeter, and adjustable bass and treble controls.

It's important to note that, for this particular deal, you're getting a Certified Refurbished Sonos speaker; Sonos says that its refurbished products are made "good as new" with replacement parts, comprehensive testing, and a two-year warranty.

Sonos has currently sold out of the black model, so you'll only be able to buy the white version at this price.

If you want a brand-new Sonos speaker, it might be worth waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the deals to roll in – last year's sales event saw some fantastic Sonos speaker deals from Currys.

Today's best Sonos Play:1 deal

Sonos Refurbished Play:1 £170 £119 at Sonos

If you're looking for a Sonos speaker, this is fantastic deal that sees over £50 slashed off the original price of the Sonos Play:1. Capable of filling a room with sound or hooking up to other Sonos speakers for a home audio system, this refurbished model comes with a two-year warranty.View Deal

Via What Hi-Fi?