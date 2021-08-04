Trending

You can now preorder a PS5 at Smyths – but only in-store

You’ll have to venture out

PS5
(Image credit: Sony)

Despite the global PS5 restock shortage, toy superstore Smyths is letting UK customers pre-order Sony’s next-gen console if they do so in-store.

The retailer shared a tweet clarifying that both the standard and Digital Edition of the PS5 are now available to pre-order if customers hand over a deposit.

To clarify, this doesn’t mean you can pre-order a PS5 online and pick up the console in-store, rather that you can now go into your local Smyths outlet, pay a deposit, and wait to be informed when to collect your new PS5.

To find your local Smyths store, head to its on-site store locator.

As for when Smyths will receive new PS5s – and therefore when those that do pre-order the console in-store can expect to collect one – the jury is out. PS5 stock continues to remain scarce throughout the UK, with stock drops happening intermittently every few weeks. 

The toy retailer did benefit from a brief PS5 restock on August 3, though as you'd expect, these sold out pretty fast. Both the standard and Digital Edition PS5 consoles were available, along with the new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart bundle.

When it comes to where else to pick up a PS5 in the UK, we’ve detailed a comprehensive list of retailers on our where to buy PS5 page, which includes links to and updates for the likes of Very, Argos and John Lewis, as well as Amazon and Game.

Stay tuned to TechRadar for updates on PS5 stock drops in the future, as well as where to buy Xbox Series X and where to buy Xbox Series S

Axel Metz
Axel Metz

Axel is a London-based Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from Elon Musk to robot butlers as part of the site's daily news output. He also has a degree in English Literature, meaning he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.
