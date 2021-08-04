You can now preorder a PS5 at Smyths – but only in-store

Despite the global PS5 restock shortage, toy superstore Smyths is letting UK customers pre-order Sony’s next-gen console if they do so in-store.

The retailer shared a tweet clarifying that both the standard and Digital Edition of the PS5 are now available to pre-order if customers hand over a deposit.

To clarify, this doesn’t mean you can pre-order a PS5 online and pick up the console in-store, rather that you can now go into your local Smyths outlet, pay a deposit, and wait to be informed when to collect your new PS5.

🚨 PS5 Update 🚨PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital Edition now available in all stores for IN-STORE PRE-ORDER ONLY.*Deposit required to secure a console in-store. Find your nearest store here 👉 https://t.co/iUvEElLN71 pic.twitter.com/xi4dEaw3KFAugust 4, 2021 See more

To find your local Smyths store, head to its on-site store locator.

As for when Smyths will receive new PS5s – and therefore when those that do pre-order the console in-store can expect to collect one – the jury is out. PS5 stock continues to remain scarce throughout the UK, with stock drops happening intermittently every few weeks.

The toy retailer did benefit from a brief PS5 restock on August 3, though as you'd expect, these sold out pretty fast. Both the standard and Digital Edition PS5 consoles were available, along with the new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart bundle.

When it comes to where else to pick up a PS5 in the UK, we’ve detailed a comprehensive list of retailers on our where to buy PS5 page, which includes links to and updates for the likes of Very, Argos and John Lewis, as well as Amazon and Game.

