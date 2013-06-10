WIN! One of two Orange Micro Terror Guitar stacks

TechRadar has teamed up with top guitar amp manufacturer Orange to celebrate its sponsorship of the 2013 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards to give you the chance to win one of two Orange Micro Terror stacks.

Each stack comprises of a MT20 guitar amp head and PPC108 cab, which together retail for £158.

The Micro Terror delivers a classic Orange sound way bigger than it looks offering 20 watts of power in an amp not much bigger than an iPhone.

Playalong songs

In fact, you can play your guitar along to your favourite tunes from any phone through the Micro Terror using a 2.5mm jack.

It has a single 12AX7 pre-amp tube with 20 watts RMS of solid-state output. Powered via a 15 volt DC supplier, you can plug it into any speaker cabinet with 4 ohm or greater impedance (even a 4 x 12) and you'll be ready to rock.

Matching the new Micro Terror is the PPC108 cab, ideal for building your own mini-terror stack and a perfect partner for the Micro Terror. The scaled-down cab is available to purchase separately and its 8-inch speaker delivers a punchy tone and sound that has to heard to be believed.

Orange Amps have legions of fans throughout the world and are used by 2013 Golden Gods awards nominees Bleed From Within, Bury Tomorrow (Best New Band), While She Sleeps, Asking Alexandria, Kvelertak (Breakthrough), Bring Me The Horizon (Best UK Band). Deftones, Stone Sour, Down (Best International Band), Clutch, Limp Bizkit (Best Live Act) and Jason Newsted's Return (Metal As F**k).

This competition is now closed. The winners are Emma Steigmann and Bethan Dale.