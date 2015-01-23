TechRadar Deals: TVs, soundbars, Android tablets, storage and more!

Take a deep breath, everyone - it's nearly the weekend.

So while you wait for the clock to tick past five O'clock , have a browse through this week's final round-up of tech deals.

As usual we've got tablets, TVs, soundbars, accessories, portable storage and more!

Let's kick off with a great deal on an excellent HD TV. Samsung's H6400 series was one of our favourites from 2014. It already represented great value, but now things are even better. You can get the 48-inch Samsung UE48H6400 TV, with Freeview HD, voice control, 2x 3D glasses, free 12 month MUBI movies subscription and a 3 month pass to music streaming service Deezer - all for just £529!

Today's Big Deals

Looking for a super cheap Android tablet? Look no further than the heavily discounted Lenovo S5000 7-incher. Currently going for £87.99 at Argos/eBay.

Great deal on the Wacom Bamboo Pad Light Touchpad with digital stylus - now just £19.54 at Amazon.

No room for a soundbar in front of your TV? Think about getting a soundbase which your TV can sit on top of. This one from Orbitsound is great and currently just £119.99 at Amazon.

Want a Mac for less than £340? You can currently get a refurbed Mac mini with Core i5 Intel CPU for just £339.

And if you're an extreme sports enthusiast with a GoPro, you can currently get a good deal on an extension pole for your action cam. This GoPole is currently just £35.99!

MORE DEALS

EE 4G 6GB Pay As You Go Mobile Broadband Combi Sim - £14.99

HP 15 Laptop, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 1TB, 15.6" - £349.95

WD My Passport Ultra 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Drive with Auto and Cloud Backup - Black - £50

Swees® 50W 5V / 10A 5 Port USB Charger Wall Charger Adapter - £13.99

Toshiba 320GB Store.E Basics Portable Hard Drive - £29.99

SEIKI SE39UY01UK 39-Inch 4K Ultra HD - £259.99

Duracell MN2400 Plus Power Alkaline AAA Size Batteries (Pack of 12) - £4.50

Sony MDRZX310 Foldable Headphones - Metallic Black - £12.50