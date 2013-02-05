Samsung unveils Xpress M2875 and ProXpress M4070 printers and MFPs

Samsung Electronics has released a range of laser and multifunction printers in the Xpress M2875 and ProXpress M4070 ranges aimed at small and medium sized businesses.

Both are powered by a 600MHz Cortex-A5 processor and include Rendering Engine for Clean Pages (ReCP) technology, which is claimed to sharpen the edges of positive texts and enhance the readability of negative texts. They also feature high capacity memory for ultra-fast output speeds of up to 28 to 40 pages per minute.

The Xpress M2875 and ProXpress M4070 series support a variety of paper types, including thick paper or cardstock, directly from the paper cassette and MP Tray.

They are equipped with Samsung's Easy Eco Driver solution to enable custom settings. For example, in the Eco driver tab, it is possible to set the Eco settings to avoid printing unnecessary texts or images, resulting in a more efficient use of toner and paper.

The Xpress M2875 and ProXpress M4070 series also include the One Touch Eco button, which automatically combines multiple pages into a single print output, and Samsung's Easy Printer Manager for real time monitoring of printer usage and statistics on printer maintenance.

Any mobile device with the Samsung Mobile Print app can print files and documents through the printers.

There are five printers and four multi-function printers (MFPs) in the ProXpress M4070 series and two printers and three MFPs in the Xpress M2875 range.

They will be available to buy in the UK from resellers in April 2013. They will be responsible for pricing.