5 awesome 3D things to do this weekend and beyond

If you are lucky enough to be able to get out without the snow hampering your every movie, then you be pleased to hear that there's plenty of 3D treats in store for the weekend and beyond. And the best thing is, you don't have to go searching for them as 3DRadar has come to your rescue, comign up with five things to do and see that will make you fall in love with 3D...

1 Try out some mind expansion

Despicable Me may have hogged the limelight when it comes to being the first 3D movie centring on bad guys trying to outwit each other, but Megamind goes one better with super-villains and aliens.

Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt lend their voices to this animated movie that Total Film gave the movie an impressive four stars, who say that the 3D does the movie justice and doesn't look like an afterthought – which means it gets 3DRadar's seal of approval.

Out in cinemas now

Reasons to watch:

The IMAX is showing it

Ferrell, Pitt and Ben Stiller get vocal

The director used to work on The Ren & Stimpy Show

2 Give your movie watching food for thought

Sky 3D is showing this weekend one of the first of the 'new generation' of 3D films to get released in the home, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.

The plot is silly: man develops a way to change weather into food, but there's many laughs to be had in the movie, even if most of them do revolve around oversized snacks falling from the sky.

Sony bet big on this movie to do well and it was bundling Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs with some of its 3D TVs as a reference disc earlier in the year.

Showing on Sky 3D 4 December

Reasons to watch:

Will keep the kids happy

Makes you respect junk food

Fantastic 3D scenes

3 Put some boing boing into your life

West Brom V Newcastle is being shown in 3D on Sky 3D this weekend and the game should be great to watch.

Both teams may be new to the Premiership this year, but they have showed the big guys how football should be played. Newcastle is currently ninth in the league and WBA a modest twelfth, but only goal difference separates the teams.

You can watch the game at home on Sky 3D or at one of the many pubs that show Sky 3D games up and down the country.

The action will be so close. You'll be able to see what woodland creatures Andy Carroll keeps in his stupidly long hair.

Showing on Sky 3D Sunday 5 December

Reasons to watch:

West Brom and Newcastle have hit four and above past opponents this season

Football in 3D needs to be seen to be believed

Whoever wins could end up in a respectable seventh place

4 Visit Wonderland

There's not been too many 3D Blu-ray releases to hit the shelves, so when one does get released it's hard not to make a song and dance about its arrival.

Alice In Wonderland may not be the best Tim Burton movie ever made, but it has all the thrills and spills you expect from the director who just gets curiouser and curiouser.

Surprise, surprise long-term collaborators Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter also make an appearance, as does Danny Elfman on the soundtrack.

The 3D may have been done in post, but there's enough down-the-rabbit-hole shots to make your eyes pop out.

Out 6 December on 3D Blu-ray

Reasons to watch:

Depp is great as the Mad Hatter

The actress playing Alice is one of the best of her generation

Burton's twisted visuals bring Lewis Carroll's world to life

5 Kit yourself out with pixelated camouflage

GT5 may have knocked it from the top spot but Call of Duty: Black Ops is still a 3D game that's a joy to play and one you should (heat)seek out this week. The plot is the most coherent of all the Call of Duty franchise and the addition of 3D gives you the accuracy of a sniper's bullet.

And it's not just the PS3 that's offering the game in 3D, you can also get a 3D version for the PC too.

Out now

Reasons to play: