Which networks offer the best 5G SIM only deals right now?

5G is very rapidly going from a distant possibility to a reality. Samsung has it, Google has it, OnePlus has it, Huawei has has it and now...Apple has joined the 5G revolution with its brand new iPhone 12 deals.

And if you're now eyeing up one of these new 5G phones, or have recently invested in one, the next question you're going to have to start asking is what SIM only deals can you use?

Unfortunately, when it comes to 5G, not all SIM plans are created equal. While many have joined the world of 5G now, some linger behind on a 4G network waiting for their big day.

Obviously, the four main networks - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - were the first to step up to the new speed and low-latency of 5G and while some MVNOs like BT, Voxi and GiffGaff have joined them, most of the rest aren't quite there yet.

Whether it's Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, iPhone 12 Pro deals, Google Pixel 5 deals or the another 5G enabled options that you now have, below you'll find the best 5G SIM plans available.

The best 5G SIM only deals:

Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Three has had the best SIM plans around for a while now, rocking unlimited data, calls and texts for £18 a month since Black Friday last year. Coming a fair bit below the price of competition SIMs for unlimited data, Three is the perfect 5G SIM for most people. However, it doesn't have quite the coverage that EE or Vodafone can offer.

View Deal

EE SIM only | 24 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

As the fastest 4G network and the first one to jump on 5G, EE will seem like the obvious choice for many. And while it used to be far more expensive than the rest, its prices have comfortably fallen recently. Right now you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month - a pretty excellent price overall.

View Deal

Vodafone SIM only | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month +£90 cashback by redemption

This Vodafone SIM offers the same amount of data as above but offers a way to bring the pricing right down. You're paying £20 a month for 100GB but Mobiles.co.uk - the retailer stocking this plan - will also throw in £90 in cashback by redemption. Take that into account and you're effectively paying £12.50 a month.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Voxi will be the perfect option for anyone who wants 5G connections... and spends a lot of time on social media. With this plan, your SIM is 5G ready and you won't use up any data on social media apps including Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and more. All of that comes with 15GB of data for just £15 a month.

View Deal

Is 5G an investment worth making?

It's the ultimate buzz word in the world of phones right now but how useful actually is 5G. Honestly, right now it isn't the biggest factor to consider with a phone.

While we imagine down the line it will be life changing, with far better latency and speeds that are unimaginable today. But for now, 5G spots are hard to find and we mean really hard to find.

Most cities with good 5G coverage like London, Bristol and Manchester are still barely covered and for a full roll-out we'll still be waiting for at least a year.

In essence, getting a 5G SIM is more about future-proofing, making sure that when 5G is easily accessible, you're there ready to access it. For now, 5G is very much in its first stages.