What was the best phone deal of the year? You'll find out at our awards next month

Frankly, the UK public are spoilt rotten by the mobile phone deals that retailers and networks throw at them week in, week out. From Black Friday to Amazon Prime Day and everywhere in between, there's pretty much always a fabulous freebie or delectable discount to take advantage of.

But if you've ever wondered what the very best mobile phone deal of them all is, you'll soon find out - on October 10, to be precise, when TechRadar's Phone Deal of the Year is announced at the 2019 Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.

Among the six nominees are some of the biggest names in the industry - Argos, Carphone Warehouse, EE, Three - as well as those you still may not have heard of like Smarty and last year's winner Mobiles.co.uk.

From the downright cheap (like Smarty's dirt cheap SIM only deals) to a barely believable Black Friday free gift (EE giving away Nintendo Switches), you can discover all the nominees below. One or two are even still available to buy now!

2019 Phone Deal of the Year shortlist

1. Argos Super cheap SIM-free Moto - only £179.95

Roll back to Black Friday 2018 and the Moto G6 was sat at the top of our best budget smartphones charts. So when we saw Argos knocking the price down, we were delighted. 10 months on and it's now even cheaper still, at a bargain basement £149.95.





2. Carphone Warehouse Unlimited screen replacements for new phones

In the cutthroat world of mobile phone deals, Carphone Warehouse stood out from the crowd with its ongoing offer of unlimited screen replacements on your handset for one whole year (with only foldable screens excluded). It's thinking out of the box and we love it.

3. EE Free Nintendo Switch with selected phone contracts

Another Black Friday special that really caught the consumers' imaginations. EE started handing out Nintendo Switch consoles like they were confetti, and all you had to do was sign up for a contract on your choice of Huawei or Nokia phone.



4. Mobiles.co.uk The awesome Huawei Mate 20 Pro for only £20 per month

We genuinely had to double check with Phone Deal of the Year title holders Mobiles.co.uk that this price was correct when we discovered it. Bills of £20 per month and less than £100 upfront for one of the very best smartphones in the world.

5. Smarty Cheapest ever SIM only deal

Smarty has become a growing force in the crowded field of cheap SIM only deals, which culminated in offering its cheapest plan for as little as £3.12 per month (thanks to its flexibility and second month free promotion) earlier this year.