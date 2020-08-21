Want your new Samsung Note 20 or Ultra today? Argos is doing same day delivery

We'll be honest...we've got nothing against waiting. Patience is a virtue, we're told, and waiting for something special certainly helps to build anticipation to a fever pitch.

But as tech geeks, we're delighted that the waiting is now over to get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. After a summer of (understandably) delayed phone releases, today's release of Samsung's next generation of phablet is very warmly received. And if you've been counting down the days to the Note 20 devices becoming available after the big reveal two weeks ago, you'll likely be wanting your new phone in your hands (and yes, we do mean hands) as soon as possible.

Fortunately, thanks to Argos, you might be able to get it even sooner than you imagined. The retailer is offering same day delivery on the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. So you can order now and find yourself revving up your new Samsung mobile within just a few short hours.

Know you want a Note 20, but not sure which to go for? Keep reading and we'll explain the differences. And we also have some more information about Argos's tantalising same day delivery offer.

Samsung Note 20, Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G | £849

The most affordable phone in the 2020 Note range feels more like an iterative update than a full on phone revolution, but that's not to say that it's not a truly excellent device. It has a beautiful 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, which becomes even more accessible with the bundled-in S Pen. Its 8GB RAM and Exynos 990 chipset mean it's really powerful. And it totes a 64/12/12MP triple camera for super snaps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | £949

As above, so below. But this is the upgrade to go for if you live in a UK 5G area or want to get ahead of the game - let's face it, you're probably going to want to hang on to this new Note 20 for a while. Oh, and have you seen that super sleek new Bronze casing colour!?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | £1,179

Now this is the big kahuna and the phone to really make a fuss about. As we say very simply in our review, it has "the best camera on an Android phone and the best-looking display on any phone, period". The gargantuan 6.9-inch display is a spectacle to behold, and that main camera runs to... wait for it... 108MP. This truly feels like a phone of the future.

Get the Samsung Note 20 with same day delivery

We all know that competition among online retailers is pretty hot these days, so the ability to offer same day delivery on Argos mobile phones is pretty attractive.

Depending on what time you order, you'll be get the choice of delivery slot: 7am-1pm, 2pm-6pm or 7pm-11pm.

Of course there are some caveats (and you can read more about Argos's fast track delivery here). The company says that it's available to roughly 90% of UK postcodes and may be affected by 'exceptional demand'. So if you're tempted, head through to the site, select your chosen device and check whether your postcode is included.

And remember that even if same day delivery isn't available where you are, you can always take advantage of Argos's click and collect option to go and pick up in your local store straight away.