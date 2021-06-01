Want more PS5 games? Buy a Sony 4K TV and get one for free

If you're thinking of buying a new Sony 4K TV, now could be a very good time to do so.

The manufacturer behind both Sony Bravia TVs and the Sony PS5 has kicked off a promotion that throws in a £50/€50 PlayStation Store voucher for new purchases of select 4K TVs – so it makes a lot of sense to go with Sony if you're in the market for a new gaming TV for your PS5. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

£50 won't cover most first-party PS5 games, sadly, as they usually start at £70 at launch – but it should cover most of the damage, or help you catch up on some PS4 games you still haven't got around to downloading.

It's great timing with Sony Days of Play sale having just began, though, meaning you can currently get Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £41.49, or Demon's Souls for £60.89. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now on sale for just £35.99 too.

The Bravia TV range covers Sony's most premium televisions, and all of them offer a minimum 4K resolution and HDMI 2.1 support – the latter being crucial to squeeze high-spec performance out of your PS5, allowing for 4K gameplay at 120Hz or VRR (variable refresh rate).

The Sony Z9J is an 8K TV with just 6ms of reported input lag for 4K/120fps gameplay, too, meaning it could be a good choice for those into competitive gaming – though Sony's 4K models aren't far behind, with 7.2ms listed for the mid-range X85J, and 8.5ms listed for the A90J OLED, A80J OLED, X95J and X90J.

The promotion is running in seven countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland – kicking off June 1 and ending on July 31.

That's a two-month window to nab this offer, so you do have plenty of time to weigh up different Sony TV models, though we've cut down your workload by listing some of the best options below. Keep in mind that only 2021 Sony Bravia TVs are eligible, so you won't get this deal with an older screen.

