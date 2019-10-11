Virgin's epic broadband and TV bundle deals now come with free Amazon Prime

Virgin Media has outdone itself with its latest broadband deal, proving once again that you don't need to wait until Black Friday to get great discounts and freebies.

The company not only boasts having the fastest internet speed out of all big broadband providers, but it is coming in hot with its latest limited time offer. Virgin is offering you a free 12 months subscription to Amazon Prime on selected TV bundles. As if its bundles weren't already filled with choice and offers, you now get £79 subscription to Amazon Prime free of charge.

In case you don't already know, Amazon Prime includes a range of added perks to your shopping with the online retail behemoth. There's free next-day and even same-day delivery available, access to Prime Video and its massive catalogue of TV shows and films, and when it gets to Prime Day you can take advantage of loads of exclusive discounts.

The deals that this is available on can be seen in full below, but the most affordable is the Big Bundle + drama pick with its rapid 100Mb+ broadband, 150-odd channels and unlimited calls to landlines.

Sneak a peek at all the eligible broadband and TV bundles below or call 0800 049 2102 to discuss your options. But if any of them look good then you'll have to step on it as this deal is only available until Wednesday, November 13.

Virgin Media's limited time offer TV bundles

Big Bundle + Drama pick | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 150+ channels incl. Sky One and Fox | £35 activation fee | 12 months free of Amazon Prime | £38 a month

This deal is perfect for anyone looking for plenty of choice in TV channels and fast internet speed, but aren't interested in pricey film and sport packages. This deal is also gives you unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines.View Deal

Bigger Bundle + Movies | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels incl. all Sky Cinema channels | £35 activation fee | 12 months free of Amazon Prime | £62 a month

Calling all film lovers. This so-called Maxit TV package from Virgin gives you every single Sky Cinema channel. That means you can watch all the new and trending movies, plus a fresh premiere every day.

View Deal

Bigger Bundle + Sports | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels incl. BT Sport and Sky Sports | £35 activation fee | 12 months free of Amazon Prime | £72 a month

This bundle is ideal for...you guessed it, sport fans. With BT Sport and Sky Sports you won't have to miss another moment of your favourite sports again. Football fans will be particularly in heaven, with the whole selection of Premier League and Champions League action in one handy plan.

View Deal

Bigger bundle + Sports & Movies | 12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 250+ channels incl. BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema | £35 activation fee | 12 months free of Amazon Prime | £79 a month

This deal brings together the best of both worlds, movie lovers and sports nuts. With its superfast an average 213Mb it is ideal for heavy streamers. This deal also boasts over 250+ channels of choice so you'll never be restricted in what to watch - especially with the added Amazon Prime video options, too!

View Deal

Ultimate Oomph Bundle| 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 270+ channels incl. BT Sport, Sky Sports & Sky Cinema | £35 activation fee | Unlimited SIM| 12 months free of Amazon Prime | £99 a month

It's no coincidence Virgin calls this the Ultimate Oomph Bundle. It really is the ultimate bundle - offering you over 270+ TV channels and incredibly fast download speeds of 516Mb. Not to mention this deal offers a SIM only freebie, with unlimited data, minutes and texts.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

